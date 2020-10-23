Free CommUNITY Jazz Concert set for Sunday in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Community members are invited to Wolf Pen Creek for a free concert this Sunday. The following is a press release from the Brazos Valley Jazz Society:

The newly formed Brazos Valley Jazz Society is hosting a free CommUNITY Concert at Wolf Pen Creek Park from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m., October 25, 2020.

Formed in 2019, the Brazos Valley Jazz Society (BVJS) is a nonprofit organization whose goal is to promote jazz music in the Brazos Valley through performance, education and community outreach. Thanks to Mayor Karl Mooney and the City of College Station generously donating Wolf Pen Creek Park, the BVJS is able to offer a free concert with the goal of providing a fun, family friendly event in a safe and socially distanced, outdoor environment.

“With the virus, social injustice, political divisiveness, and all that’s going on in the world today, we want to give people an opportunity to simply relax and enjoy a great show with their families, and as a community. Jazz is an original American art form, and a music that represents individualism and freedom of expression within a collaborative support group. It reminds us that we can all be our own person, yet still get along for the greater cause.” Says BVJS President Greg Tivis.

The concert will feature performances by Greg Tivis and the Nawlins Jazz Band, renowned Texas A&M composer in residence and his new jazz group—the Peter Lieuwen Trio, plus premiere Dallas jazz artist, Kelsey Taylor, backed by the Brazos Valley Jazz Society Orchestra.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own refreshments, chairs and blankets. There will be no refreshments or food available at this event. Attendees are required to wear masks or face coverings at all times when not seated with their family/group and properly distanced from others. No glass please.

