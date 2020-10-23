Advertisement

Free walk-up COVID-19 testing in Robertson County

The testing will be at the Pridgeon Center
(WKYT)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - Robertson County is offering free walk-up COVID-19 testing for three days.

You do not have to have symptoms to be tested, but a photo ID is required as well as a phone number and email address.

LocationDateTime
Pridgeon CenterOct. 278 a.m.- 4 p.m.
Pridgeon CenterOct. 288 a.m.- 4 p.m.
Pridgeon CenterOct. 298 a.m.- 4 p.m.

The Pridgeon Center is located at 351 Cooks Lane, Franklin, TX 77856.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Decorate Haunted Houses with a College Station Business

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
Enjoy a Christmas season staple for Halloween!

News

Suspected teen drug dealer arrested with over 50 Xanax pills after crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Josh Ninke
College Station police say a suspected teen drug dealer is behind bars after a DWI crash.

Local

Voting receipts showing different locations does not affect turnout numbers or invalidate votes

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
Early voters casting their ballots at Galilee Baptist Church and the Memorial Student Center have seen a different polling place showing up on their voting receipt.

Coronavirus

Active cases drop to 481, 17 Brazos County residents hospitalized

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID in Context: In all reported metrics, the virus’s impact at Texas A&M appears to be decreasing

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
The return of on-campus classes at Texas A&M University coincided with a spike in COVID-19 cases in Brazos County.

News

COVID in Context: Oct. 23

Updated: 3 hours ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

News

College Station man charged with intoxication assault after crash seriously injures passenger

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Josh Ninke
College Station police have closed down the 700 and 800 blocks of Fairview Avenue and the 400 and 500 blocks of Luther Street.

News

Drop off your household hazardous waste for free

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
There is some household trash that doesn’t belong in the traditional wastebasket.

News

Local women say bullets flew "right between us" at apartment complex pond Sunday

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

TABC agents train to catch human traffickers at RELLIS campus

Updated: 14 hours ago