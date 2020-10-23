Free walk-up COVID-19 testing in Robertson County
The testing will be at the Pridgeon Center
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - Robertson County is offering free walk-up COVID-19 testing for three days.
You do not have to have symptoms to be tested, but a photo ID is required as well as a phone number and email address.
|Location
|Date
|Time
|Pridgeon Center
|Oct. 27
|8 a.m.- 4 p.m.
|Pridgeon Center
|Oct. 28
|8 a.m.- 4 p.m.
|Pridgeon Center
|Oct. 29
|8 a.m.- 4 p.m.
The Pridgeon Center is located at 351 Cooks Lane, Franklin, TX 77856.
