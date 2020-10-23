Free walk-up COVID-19 testing in Robertson County

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - Robertson County is offering free walk-up COVID-19 testing for three days.

You do not have to have symptoms to be tested, but a photo ID is required as well as a phone number and email address.

Location Date Time Pridgeon Center Oct. 27 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. Pridgeon Center Oct. 28 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. Pridgeon Center Oct. 29 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.

The Pridgeon Center is located at 351 Cooks Lane, Franklin, TX 77856.

