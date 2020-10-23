FRIDAY: Morning shorts, afternoon jackets

Friday will be a day to take a jacket before leaving for work or school. It will feel silly, but trust us -- you will want it by quitting time. Morning low clouds and areas of fog start the day, alongside thermometers in the low 70s. Afternoon temperatures are slated to run to the 80s, but that is not how the day will end. Current ETA for Friday’s cold front:

Northern Brazos Valley: 12pm - 2pm

Central Brazos Valley (including Bryan-College Station): 2pm - 4pm

Southern / Southeast Brazos Valley: 4pm - 6pm

As the front blows in, temperatures are expected to fall 10° - 20° within the first two hours of that north wind taking over. There should be a decent breeze that brings in that cooler air, sustained at 10-15mph, with potential gusts as high as 20 to 30mph. A small rain / isolated rumble chance is not ruled out along and just behind the front (30%) but anything wet that manages to form should not last long. There may be some light mist and drizzle as we head into the evening hours. Morning lows fall to the low 50s Saturday morning with highs only in the low 70s. Warmer & humid again Sunday before a cold front drops temperatures even more significantly next week. Latest temperature trend for next week can be found in the map room link (located above).

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain. High: 85, falling after 2-3pm. Wind: SE becoming NNW 5-15 mph, gusts 20-30 mph.

Friday Night: Mainly cloudy with drizzle early. Low: 52. Wind: N 5-15 mph.

Saturday: Decreasing clouds by afternoon. High: 71. Wind: N 5-15 mph.

Saturday Night: Increasing clouds. Low: 60. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

