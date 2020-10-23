Advertisement

Grab a jacket, Brazos Valley. Cold front drops temperatures Friday afternoon

20-30mph wind set to drop temperatures 10° - 20° through the afternoon
By Shel Winkley
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It will feel silly, but grab a jacket before leaving the house Friday morning. Stuff a jacket in the kids backpack. Grab one off the hook for yourself.

Friday brings the first cold front of a few that are expected to reach the Brazos Valley through the final days of October. Here is how the day is expected to play out:

  • Morning: Cloudy and mild. Morning thermometers start the day around 70°. Expect another round of fog to start the day
  • Midday: Overcast skies will attempt to let a bit of sunlight through. Spot of rain is not ruled out. Temperatures are rising in the upper 70s and low 80s.
  • Afternoon: Cold front will push south between midday and early evening. As it passes, a quick spot of rain to a stray rumble of thunder will be possible but not expected to touch all of us (30%). This will lead to cooler air for all. Below is the current timeline for that front:
ETA for Friday's cold front as it passes through the Brazos Valley.
ETA for Friday's cold front as it passes through the Brazos Valley.(KBTX)

As the front passes by, a north-northwest wind is expected to kick up 10-15mph, with gusts 20 to 30mph at times. Thermometers should slip 10° - 20° within the first hour or two after.

Temperature forecast for Bryan-College Station Friday, October 23rd
Temperature forecast for Bryan-College Station Friday, October 23rd(KBTX)

Friday evening plans? Friday night football? Temperatures fall to the mid and upper 50s after sunset. Factor in a breezy wind and it will feel a bit colder than that!

A fall touch will return Saturday. While the day is expected to be dry, we may need to monitor for a quick sunrise, light rain chance. Morning low-to-mid 50s will struggle to break 70° by the afternoon hours.

More details about this cold front and a stronger set of fronts arriving early next week are included in the video above.

