Grab a jacket, Brazos Valley. Cold front drops temperatures Friday afternoon
20-30mph wind set to drop temperatures 10° - 20° through the afternoon
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It will feel silly, but grab a jacket before leaving the house Friday morning. Stuff a jacket in the kids backpack. Grab one off the hook for yourself.
Friday brings the first cold front of a few that are expected to reach the Brazos Valley through the final days of October. Here is how the day is expected to play out:
- Morning: Cloudy and mild. Morning thermometers start the day around 70°. Expect another round of fog to start the day
- Midday: Overcast skies will attempt to let a bit of sunlight through. Spot of rain is not ruled out. Temperatures are rising in the upper 70s and low 80s.
- Afternoon: Cold front will push south between midday and early evening. As it passes, a quick spot of rain to a stray rumble of thunder will be possible but not expected to touch all of us (30%). This will lead to cooler air for all. Below is the current timeline for that front:
As the front passes by, a north-northwest wind is expected to kick up 10-15mph, with gusts 20 to 30mph at times. Thermometers should slip 10° - 20° within the first hour or two after.
Friday evening plans? Friday night football? Temperatures fall to the mid and upper 50s after sunset. Factor in a breezy wind and it will feel a bit colder than that!
A fall touch will return Saturday. While the day is expected to be dry, we may need to monitor for a quick sunrise, light rain chance. Morning low-to-mid 50s will struggle to break 70° by the afternoon hours.
More details about this cold front and a stronger set of fronts arriving early next week are included in the video above.
