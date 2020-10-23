Grab a jacket, Brazos Valley. Cold front drops temperatures Friday afternoon

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It will feel silly, but grab a jacket before leaving the house Friday morning. Stuff a jacket in the kids backpack. Grab one off the hook for yourself.

Friday brings the first cold front of a few that are expected to reach the Brazos Valley through the final days of October. Here is how the day is expected to play out:

Morning: Cloudy and mild. Morning thermometers start the day around 70°. Expect another round of fog to start the day

Midday: Overcast skies will attempt to let a bit of sunlight through. Spot of rain is not ruled out. Temperatures are rising in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Afternoon: Cold front will push south between midday and early evening. As it passes, a quick spot of rain to a stray rumble of thunder will be possible but not expected to touch all of us (30%). This will lead to cooler air for all. Below is the current timeline for that front:

ETA for Friday's cold front as it passes through the Brazos Valley. (KBTX)

As the front passes by, a north-northwest wind is expected to kick up 10-15mph, with gusts 20 to 30mph at times. Thermometers should slip 10° - 20° within the first hour or two after.

Temperature forecast for Bryan-College Station Friday, October 23rd (KBTX)

Friday evening plans? Friday night football? Temperatures fall to the mid and upper 50s after sunset. Factor in a breezy wind and it will feel a bit colder than that!

Friday carries a 30% shot at scattered, quick rain to a stray rumble of thunder or two.



That rain won't touch all of us -- but it will lead in a cool down for all. Drizzle may linger post cold front into early evening #bcstx pic.twitter.com/p5YsRrlpdT — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) October 23, 2020

A fall touch will return Saturday. While the day is expected to be dry, we may need to monitor for a quick sunrise, light rain chance. Morning low-to-mid 50s will struggle to break 70° by the afternoon hours.

More details about this cold front and a stronger set of fronts arriving early next week are included in the video above.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.