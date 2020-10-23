Advertisement

Halloween events happening across Bryan/College Station

Pumpkin Buckets For Halloween Trick Or Treat
Pumpkin Buckets For Halloween Trick Or Treat(Unspecified | Story Blocks)
By Heather Falls
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Halloween might look different this year but there are still several events happening across the area.

Central Church in College Station is having a fall festival Oct. 25 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will be fun for the entire family, including games, face painting, food and more. The festival is free and open to the public.

Century Square will be hosting a trick or treat event Sunday, Oct. 25 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The event is mainly outdoors but due to COVID-19, organizers are encouraging masks. Stores will require masks. There will be free parking in the Century Square parking garage.

Downtown Bryan will be transformed into Halloweentown Friday, Oct. 30 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. This is a free, family friendly event that will provide the local community with a safe and socially distant trick-or-treating experience.

The Aggie Corn Maze Opens Oct. 24 to Oct. 25. It’s located on at 2605 F&B Road in College Station. Visitors are asked to RSVP for a time slot. Instead of cash donations, organizers will be collecting canned goods for The 12th Can which is a A&M student run food pantry.

You can check out other events happening in the Bryan/College Station area at our community calendar.

