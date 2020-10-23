Advertisement

Jane Long Elementary Asst. Principal in ICU, cheerleaders show support

They held signs showing the love Rudder students have for him
By Mekena Rodriguez and Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 7:02 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Mario Bye, Assistant Principal of Jane Long Elementary, is in the ICU after he was injured in a crash Tuesday night in Milam County.

Bye is also the former principal of Rudder High School. To show some support, some Ranger cheerleaders stood outside CHI St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital.

KBTX has reached out to DPS to get more information on any other injuries and what caused the crash. We are waiting to hear back

