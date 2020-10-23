Advertisement

Local church gives out more than 1,400 boxes of food in under an hour

Food boxes contained fresh produce, meat and milk
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -On Friday The Equipping Center Church in Bryan in conjunction with the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box program sponsored a drive-thru food distribution event.

More than 1,400 food boxes containing fresh produce, meat and milk were handed out in about 45 minutes.

Car after car wrapped the parking lot of the Aldersgate United Methodist Church where the event took place. College Station police were on hand to handle the overflow of traffic in the area.

Organizers of the giveaway said this was their way of feeding the body and soul of the community.

“We serve for two reasons, to see people fed, those who are struggling during this pandemic and second that people would come to know Jesus,” said Jacob Biswell, Senior Pastor of The Equipping Center Church of Bryan.

If you missed the giveaway the organizers have another one planned for next Friday Oct. 30, 2020 starting at 3 p.m., but you better get there early.

For more information you can call The Equipping Center at 979-775-7722

THIS FRIDAY! If you know someone or you yourself need a food box, come on out! If you want to help with the distribution, let us know! It’s first comes first serve. We have 1200 boxes on each date!

Posted by The Equipping Center on Monday, October 19, 2020

