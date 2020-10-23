Advertisement

Local woman plants free flower garden for neighbors

She says the garden bar helped her fill some time and meet more of her neighbors.
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Xanthe Shirley of the Shirewood community in Bryan used her downtime during the pandemic to plant seeds of love and flowers. Once the flowers blossomed, she made a flower bar, filled them with flowers and vases for anyone one passing by to pick out free of charge.

Shirley planted a garden full of zinnias, sun flowers, and much more during the height of the pandemic. She says she wanted to help lift the spirits of the community.

“With the coronavirus pandemic, we’ve all felt some type of uncertainty, anxiety and isolation to some degree. I wanted to create something that would help me stay connected to my community and bring a little sunshine to my neighbors," said Shirley.

Shirley says the garden bar was not only a way to fill her time but to meet and interact with more of her neighbors. She says the feedback from the community has been outstanding.

“I get neighbors that stop me while I’m watering the flowers and they share how it brightened their life. I received several thank you notes which have been very sweet as well," said Shirley.

News

