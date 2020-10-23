Local women say bullets flew “right between us” at apartment complex pond Sunday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police are investigating two separate incidents involving a shooting in a local neighborhood.

Police say around 1:45 a.m. Sunday, an officer responding to a large party call says a fight broke out at a home in the 3200 block of Airborne Avenue in College Station. While there, the officer says he heard a gunshot ring out. Authorities say no one was injured.

Later that day around 6:45 p.m., Jessica and Jamie Blakeslee took their dogs out to the pond near their home in the same area. After being out there for over an hour, Jessica says they heard a gunshot and that it flew right past their heads.

“We were standing shoulder to shoulder, and a bullet just went straight through. Our hair was like blowing through the wind, and it just went through it,” said Jessica Blakeslee.

“I just ducked. It was my first instinct,” said Jamie Blakeslee. “But regardless we needed to leave, so we get up to leave and instantly another shot comes to the ground right next to us.”

The sisters say they began running across the street to hide in a bush and call the cops. While running, they say two more shots towards them rang out.

Police arrived, but without knowledge of where the shots were coming from, the sisters say there was not much they could do. Jessica and Jamie say they are concerned about the recent gun violence nearby.

“It’s been happening a lot. This is like the third time in a week that somebody is shooting around my house,” said Jessica. “This is my first time back out here since, and I really love to take my dog out here. It makes me a little nervous to walk around because I thought this was one of the safest places to live.”

The sisters add that they feel lucky that the situation did not end up worse.

“I was so scared that my sister was going to get hurt. I mean I love our dogs, but I can get another dog. I can’t get another sister,” said Jamie.

Police say anyone with information about either incident should call CSPD at 979-764-3600. Anonymous tips can be made through Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.