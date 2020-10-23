Advertisement

Madisonville CISD ending remote learning option November 5

Students are expected to return for in person learning with a few exceptions.
By Clay Falls
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -Madisonville CISD is ending their remote learning option next month. The school board made the decision Wednesday after seeing big challenges in performance.

“There was only about 10 percent that were still remote but of that 50, 60 percent of those kids had at least one failing grade and sometimes multiple failing grades, so we’re just you know to the point where we feel like in the best interest of the academic situation from all of our kids is that our kids be here,” said Dr. Keith West, Madisonville CISD Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction.

Districts have seen challenges with remote learning performance during the pandemic.

Some parents though say it’s been the best option for them.

That’s a major concern for me with my daughter’s health issues," said Jamie Douglas. She has two kids in remote learning in Madisonville including her daughter Carlie who has a weakened immune system.

“She’s fixing to have another brain surgery coming up in the near future and her doctor’s recommended that we do the online school for both of our children because it’s easy for one child to bring home you know any kind of illness," Douglas explained.

Most of Madisonville’s remaining remote learners will have to head back to in-person classes starting Nov. 6.

The district told KBTX Jamie and her family don’t have to worry.

“Now if a student tests positive, if a student has been in close contact with someone who has tested positive, if a child has a severe health condition you know there are still some avenues where remote instruction can be provided," said West.

West said everyone else is expected back on campus.

“The lack of academic success has been, become a real concern for the district so as we began to visit with our principals, our teachers and our campuses some of our families, our board, we just felt like it was in the best interest of MCISD to remove that option as far as the remote instruction," West said.

Jamie said she and other parents liked the flexibility.

“It takes a lot of strain off of parents when they don’t have to worry about their child getting sick going to school," said Douglas.

She said her kids also had a structure with it and were doing well.

“Our district has been really good about the online and making sure each kid understands all their school work,” she said. “I don’t give them an option you know they get up every single morning and do their work. They don’t miss anything."

The district said they’ll look at remote options on a case by case basis. If your child meets any of those instances mentioned in Madisonville you should contact their campus.

