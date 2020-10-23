Madisonville looking at ordinance to address rogue parking signs downtown

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -Madisonville is addressing some parking issues in the Downtown area.

The city recently had an issue with a downtown business putting up their own parking signs on the square and other businesses have expressed interest in doing that as well. They are what the city calls rogue signs. They aren’t allowed because the sidewalk and those spaces are city property.

Police Chief Herbert Gilbert said the misunderstanding has been taken care of.

“You can post signs on your private property but those spaces are on city streets, the signs were posted on the sidewalks which is city property so it was just, I think it was a good intent to make sure there was available parking for the business," Gilbert said.

The police department said they are working on drafting an ordinance to have more information regarding rogue signs on their books at their November meeting.

