Mending Hearts participating in Brazos Valley Gives for the first time this year

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - KBTX continues to spotlight some of the over 100 participating nonprofits and charities partaking in Brazos Valley Gives, as the big 18-hour giving day is five days away on October 27.

Brazos Valley Gives is an initiative of the Community Foundation of Brazos Valley and brings the region together as one community during the month of October to raise money and awareness for local nonprofits across the seven counties in Brazos Valley. This is the first year Mending Hearts Grief Center is involved.

“We are very excited about participating this year,” Director Kristi Mueller said. “We’re trying very hard to raise awareness in our community for what we have to offer.”

Mending Hearts Grief Center helps people in the community who are grieving by giving them hope and healing as they process their emotions and work their way through it.

“Everyone will experience loss in their life and be touched by grief, and no one should have to struggle through that alone,” said Mueller.

The organization offers several different support groups to people who have experienced a loss, such as the children’s bereavement group that meets twice a month.

“We gather everyone together, share a meal, and then break into groups and do an activity,” Mueller said. “We talk, cry, laugh, remember their loved one, and process their feelings.”

The children’s bereavement group is one of the center’s seven groups to which it offers help. Some of their others help those who have lost a spouse, child, or grandchild, are going through a divorce, and a group geared toward young adults.

Mending Hearts offers all of its services free of charge. Mueller says the organization would not function without its volunteers.

“It takes a lot to keep everything up and running,” Mueller said. “We definitely want to keep providing these services for free.”

Mueller says a number of the center’s groups include people who form outside friendships through the support and encouragement they find there.

“We help people connect to other people who have experienced a similar loss,” Mueller said. “That brings hope and healing to people on a pretty large scale. It brings strength to people to be able to keep going and moving forward in their lives.”

If you’d like to donate to Mending Hearts Grief Center or another nonprofit participating in Brazos Valley Gives this year, you can do so by clicking here.

