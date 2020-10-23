Rudder opens district play Friday against Huntsville

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder football team will open District 10-5A Division II play Friday night against Huntsville. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30pm at Merrill Green Stadium. Rudder enters district play 4-0 on the season. Huntsville is 3-0.

Rudder scored 207 points in their four non-district games. The Rangers seem to be a on a roll entering district play as they try to accomplish some big things including earning a playoff spot for the first time in school history. Rudder head coach Eric Ezar said, “Our player council had talked early in the year about goals and one of our first goals was to be district champs and then one of our other goals was to make playoffs.” Ezar added, “You look at Huntsville if you want to be a district champ you are going to have to beat them first so it definitely a one game at a time mentality. It’s a long season so you are probably playing one of the best teams in the district first so it gives you an opportunity to get in the lead first but if things don’t happen the way we want to then we just know we just have to keep going next week and take it one game at a time.”

Rudder lost to Huntsville 38-14 in the final regular season game last year.

