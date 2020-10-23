Advertisement

Rudder opens district play Friday against Huntsville

(KBTX)
By John Wilson
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder football team will open District 10-5A Division II play Friday night against Huntsville. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30pm at Merrill Green Stadium. Rudder enters district play 4-0 on the season. Huntsville is 3-0.

Rudder scored 207 points in their four non-district games. The Rangers seem to be a on a roll entering district play as they try to accomplish some big things including earning a playoff spot for the first time in school history. Rudder head coach Eric Ezar said, “Our player council had talked early in the year about goals and one of our first goals was to be district champs and then one of our other goals was to make playoffs.” Ezar added, “You look at Huntsville if you want to be a district champ you are going to have to beat them first so it definitely a one game at a time mentality. It’s a long season so you are probably playing one of the best teams in the district first so it gives you an opportunity to get in the lead first but if things don’t happen the way we want to then we just know we just have to keep going next week and take it one game at a time.”

Rudder lost to Huntsville 38-14 in the final regular season game last year.

Latest News

Sports

Tigers to kick off district play against Lamar Consolidated Friday

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Darryl V Bruffett
A&M Consolidated will also kick off district play on Friday as the Tigers host Lamar Consolidated. The Tigers are coming off a 21-nothing shut out of Willis to close out their non-district schedule.

Sports

Aggies set to host Rice in season opener

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rachel Perreault / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
The No. 17 Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team will compete in its first dual meet of the year on Friday, Oct. 23 against the Rice Owls at the Student Rec Center Natatorium. The swimming-only meet is set to begin at 4:30 p.m. and is not open to the public.

Sports

Blinn College releases sports schedules for spring 2021

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tara Dreyer / Blinn College Sports Information Specialist
The Blinn College Athletic Department has announced the schedules for all 10 of its NJCAA programs.

Sports

Destiny Pitts granted immediate eligibility by NCAA

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Collins / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Texas A&M Women’s Basketball transfer Destiny Pitts was granted immediate eligibility for the 2020-21 season by the NCAA, it was announced Thursday.

Latest News

Sports

Texas A&M men’s tennis set for Gamecock Fall SEC Shootout

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Matthew Callaway / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Texas A&M men’s tennis continues fall action at the Gamecock Fall SEC Shootout beginning Friday, Oct. 23, at South Carolina’s Carolina Tennis Center. Joining the Aggies and Gamecocks in the Palmetto State will be student-athletes from Georgia and Florida as play is scheduled to conclude Sunday, Oct. 25.

Sports

Aggies on the road to take on Tennessee

Updated: 9 hours ago
The No. 9 Texas A&M Aggies begin the second half of their fall slate Friday when they travel for a tough test against the Tennessee Volunteers.

Sports

College Station battles district co-leaders in New Caney Thursday

Updated: 22 hours ago

Sports

Bryan takes on Temple Friday

Updated: 22 hours ago

Sports

Sports

Volleyball Hits the Road to Challenge Ole Miss in Oxford

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 8:04 PM CDT
