Suspected teen drug dealer arrested with over 50 Xanax pills after crash

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A suspected teen drug dealer is behind bars after he was reportedly caught with over 50 Xanax pills after a DWI crash.

According to police, Brennan Chismar, 17, was involved in a crash on Texas Avenue around 8 a.m. Thursday. Police say when they arrived, he wouldn’t keep his hand out of his pocket so they searched him. They found 53 Xanax pills in a plastic baggie, along with a scale and empty baggies in the car. Police say they also found a pistol and $600 cash as well.

The other person in the accident told authorities that Chismar offered them marijuana after the crash.

Chismar is charged with manufacture and delivery, DWI, marijuana possession, and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

