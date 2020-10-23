Texas A&M earns four-set road victory over Ole Miss

OXFORD, Mississippi -- After two dominant opening sets, the No. 7 Texas A&M Volleyball team earned its first road victory (25-16, 25-17, 17-25, 26-24) of the season over the Ole Miss Rebels Thursday evening at the Gillom Athletics Performance Center.

Tonight’s victory marks the Aggies fourth consecutive win over the Rebels. A&M improves to 3-0, while Ole Miss drops to 0-1.

Sophomore outside hitter Morgan Christon earned her first start as an Aggie. The McKinney, Texas, native led all players with 12 kills, while also finishing with 11 digs and tying her career high in blocks with four. She recorded her second consecutive double-double and third of her career.

Sophomore libero Karly Basham was just shy of a double-double after finishing with a career high in assists with nine and nine digs. She also tied her career high in service aces (2).

Senior middle blocker Morgan Davis slammed down nine kills on a .563 clip, while leading the team with five blocks. Junior middle blocker Mallory Talbert finished with eight kills on a .571 mark, while sending back four blocks.

Senior setter Camille Conner dished out 34 assists. She also tallied six kills, eight digs and four blocks.

The Aggies and the Rebels face off again Friday, Oct. 23 at 6 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.

Post-Match Quotes

Head Coach Bird Kuhn

On the road in the SEC…

“In the SEC, this is what happens. You battle. It really comes down to our side. We talked about it in the locker room and we’ll watch it on film. We’ll get back out tomorrow, but it comes down to first contact, passing and serving. We need to be cleaner. We let them in the third set. Volleyball is a game of momentum. We need to be cleaner.”

On playing a team back-to-back on the road…

“I think it’s going to be huge for us. We’re going to grow. I think every team is going to grow in different ways. We’re excited as coaches because we get to watch film and have a structured game plan. This was Ole Miss' first match, so now we can be more detailed, but at the end of the day, we have to be cleaner and we have to execute at a higher level. Ole Miss is solid and they are going to come back and battle. We know that. Tomorrow will be a battle.”

Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M volleyball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M volleyball team on Facebook and on Twitter by following @AggieVolleyball.