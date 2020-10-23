Advertisement

Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Starts Strong on Day One of Gamecock Fall SEC Shootout

Texas A&M Tennis
Texas A&M Tennis(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Texas A&M men’s tennis continues continued fall action at the Gamecock Fall SEC Shootout Friday earning nine wins on day one at South Carolina’s Carolina Tennis Center.

Texas A&M and Georgia opened the day by splitting four doubles matches, A&M’s Carlos Aguilar and Bjorn Thomson posted an 8-4 win on the top court over UGA’s Trent Bryde and Tyler Zink and the Aggie pair of Barnaby Smith and Pierce Rollins claimed an 8-6 victory on court four over the Bulldog’s Baptiste Anselmo and Britton Johnston.

Following a brief intermission, six of the 10 singles matches got underway with the Aggies claiming the opening set on all six courts. Junior Hady Habib posted the first singles win of the day for A&M, winning 7-6, 6-2 over Bryde. A&M’s Aguilar made it back-to-back wins for the Aggies with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 win over Blake Croyder. Valentin Vacherot made it three straight wins for A&M as he topped Philip Henning 7-6, 6-2.

Rollins posted the fourth singles win of the day for the Aggies with a 6-4, 6-7, 6-4 win over Baptiste Anselmo of Georgia. Smith kept the momentum rolling for the Maroon & White as he tacked on a 6-2, 6-1 win over Johnston. Stefan Storch wrapped up the wins against Georgie with a 6-2, 7-6 result against Niklas von Hellens.

A&M’s Kenner Taylor posted a 6-1, 6-0 win over Carter Morgan of South Carolina in an extra match.

Texas A&M is scheduled to return to the courts against host-South Carolina Saturday and will wrap up against Florida on Sunday with matches beginning at 8:30 a.m. each day.

Texas A&M Quotes

Head Coach Steve Denton

On the day’s matches…

“I thought Georgia outplayed us in a couple of spots today in doubles. We just have to keep improving there, as I know it will be critical for our success this season. I thought we pivoted very nicely into singles winning several first sets. Very happy how we won some of those first-set tiebreakers which were momentum changers. There were many things on day one to be happy about, but as a coach there is plenty of room for improvement as well. Have a pretty quick turnaround to be ready for another physical battle against South Carolina tomorrow morning.”

Gamecock Fall SEC Shootout

Results

Singles

1. Valentin Vacherot (TAMU) def. Philip Henning (GA) 7-6, 6-2

2. Hady Habib (TAMU) def. Trent Bryde (GA) 7-6, 6-2

3. Juan Carlos Aguilar (TAMU) def. Blake Croyder (GA) 6-4, 3-6, 6-1

4. Eric Grevelius (GA) def. Noah Schachter (TAMU) 6-7, 6-4, 6-3

5. Billy Rowe (GA) def. Guido Marson (TAMU) 3-6, 7-6, 6-4

6. Pierce Rollins (TAMU) def. Baptiste Anselmo (GA) 6-4, 6-7, 6-4

7. Barnaby Smith (TAMU) def. Britton Johnston (GA) 6-2, 6-1

8. Stefan Storch (TAMU) def Niklas von Hellens (GA) 6-2, 7-6

9. Will Grant (Florida) def. Raphael Perot (TAMU) 6-4, 6-4

10. Kenner Taylor (TAMU) def. Carter Morgan (SC) 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

1. Juan Carlos Aguilar/Bjorn Thomson (TAMU) def Trent Bryde/Tyler Zink (GA) 8-4

2. Blake Croyder/Philip Henning (GA) def. Noah Schachter/Valentin Vacherot (TAMU) 8-6

3. Billy Rowe/Eric Grevelius (GA) def. Hady Habib/Stefan Storch (TAMU) 8-4

4. Barnaby Smith/Pierce Rollins (TAMU) def. Baptiste Anselmo/Britton Johnston (GA) 8-6

Schedule

Saturday

8:30 a.m. – South Carolina vs. Texas A&M

12:30 p.m. – Georgia vs. Florida

Sunday

8:30 a.m. – Florida vs. Texas A&M

9:30 a.m. – South Carolina vs. Georgia

