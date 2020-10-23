Tiger Swimming posts road sweep of Katy High School

KATY, Texas – The A&M Consolidated Tiger swimming team tallied a road dual meet sweep of Class 6A opponent Katy High School on Tuesday at the KHS Natatorium.

The girls team was victorious in 10-of-11 races on its way to a dominating 216-134 victory, while the boys squad touched first in 7-of-11 races for an impressive 173-144 win. The Tigers combined to sweep at least the top two spots in 10 races, including a 1-2-3-4-5 sweep of the girls 50-yard freestyle.

“While we were on the bus driving to Katy, I talked to several members of the team about them being key to us winning this dual meet,” second-year Consolidated head coach Jenny Marquardt said. “I looked at the heat sheet and I had complete confidence that they could beat the person in the lane next to them, and they were able to get it done. We had a bunch of best times, and it’s not always about your time at this point in the season, but it’s rewarding to see best times in the middle of ‘Rocktober.’”

Leading the way were five Tigers that posted multiple victories: senior Kaitlyn Owens in the 100 backstroke and 200 freestyle, freshman Sam Poole in the 200 IM and 500 free, and sophomore Claire Riley in the 50 and 100 free for the girls team, and senior Daniel Wilson in the 50 and 100 free and freshman Ian Lindberg in the 100 back and 200 IM for the boys.

Other Tigers taking individual wins were sophomore Ally Duan in the 100 butterfly and freshman Maggie Whitten in the 100 breaststroke for the girls and senior Stone Ahrendt in the 200 free, sophomore Brendan Owens in the 100 breast and junior Jackson Shannon in the 500 free for the boys.

The Tiger girls also won a pair of relays with the foursome of Owens, Whitten, Poole and Riley touching first in the 200 medley relay and the quartet of Riley, senior Brett Hyman, Whitten and Owens winning the 400 free relay to end the night.