Tigers to kick off district play against Lamar Consolidated Friday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated will also kick off district play on Friday as the Tigers host Lamar Consolidated. The Tigers are coming off a 21-nothing shut out of Willis to close out their non-district schedule.

As the Tigers turn the page to their second season head coach Lee Fedora says he and his staff have noticed that the team has a more focused approach with district play kicking off.

“We see the energy and the kids are excited that they’re finally in the real season. They’ve been doing good job this week,” said Fedora.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 Friday at Tiger Field. A year ago A&M Consolidated beat the Mustangs 41-7 in Rosenberg.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.