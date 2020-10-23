Treat of the Day: Reveille becomes honorary DEA K-9

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - In recognition of Red Ribbon Week this week, the Houston division of the DEA made Texas A&M’s own Reveille an honorary DEA K-9.

Reveille received a certificate of her status and her very own custom DEA jacket, which is actually made from a real special agent’s DEA jacket.

This year’s Red Ribbon Week’s theme is “Be happy, be brave, be drug-free.”

