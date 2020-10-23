Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Reveille becomes honorary DEA K-9

The Houston division of the DEA made Texas A&M's own Reveille an honorary DEA K-9.
The Houston division of the DEA made Texas A&M's own Reveille an honorary DEA K-9.(KBTX)
By Erika Fernandez
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - In recognition of Red Ribbon Week this week, the Houston division of the DEA made Texas A&M’s own Reveille an honorary DEA K-9.

Reveille received a certificate of her status and her very own custom DEA jacket, which is actually made from a real special agent’s DEA jacket.

This year’s Red Ribbon Week’s theme is “Be happy, be brave, be drug-free.”

Check out the video in the player above for more pictures!

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Madisonville looking at ordinance to address rogue parking signs downtown

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Clay Falls
The city is working on drafting an ordinance to address the issue.

News

Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Fang

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Karla Castillo
Fang is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for October 23, 2020.

News

Friday Afternoon Weather Update 10/23

Updated: 1 hours ago
In-depth look at today's local, statewide and national news, as well as updates on weather provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Free CommUNITY Jazz Concert set for Sunday in College Station

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Karla Castillo
A free community jazz concert is scheduled for Sunday, October 25 at Wolf Pen Creek Park in College Station.

Latest News

Local

Free walk-up COVID-19 testing in Robertson County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
The testing will be at the Pridgeon Center

Local

Decorate Haunted Houses with a College Station Business

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
Enjoy a Christmas season staple for Halloween!

News

Suspected teen drug dealer arrested with over 50 Xanax pills after crash

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Josh Ninke
College Station police say a suspected teen drug dealer is behind bars after a DWI crash.

Local

Voting receipts showing different locations does not affect turnout numbers or invalidate votes

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
Early voters casting their ballots at Galilee Baptist Church and the Memorial Student Center have seen a different polling place showing up on their voting receipt.

Coronavirus

Active cases drop to 481, 17 Brazos County residents hospitalized

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.

Coronavirus

COVID in Context: In all reported metrics, the virus’s impact at Texas A&M appears to be decreasing

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
The return of on-campus classes at Texas A&M University coincided with a spike in COVID-19 cases in Brazos County.