Treat of the Day: Reveille becomes honorary DEA K-9
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - In recognition of Red Ribbon Week this week, the Houston division of the DEA made Texas A&M’s own Reveille an honorary DEA K-9.
Reveille received a certificate of her status and her very own custom DEA jacket, which is actually made from a real special agent’s DEA jacket.
This year’s Red Ribbon Week’s theme is “Be happy, be brave, be drug-free.”
