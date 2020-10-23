Advertisement

Voting receipts showing different locations does not affect turnout numbers or invalidate votes

The different locations were causing concern an confusion throughout the community
(KGNS)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Oct. 23, 2020
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Early voters casting their ballots at Galilee Baptist Church and the Memorial Student Center have seen a different polling place showing up on their voting receipts. This has been causing concern and confusion throughout the community.

Trudy Hancock, the Brazos County Elections Administrator, said this does not affect turnout numbers or invalidate votes. According to Hancock, the machine that issues the access code is called the controller. The name on the controller is just for tracking purposes.

“When the equipment was deployed the judge for Galilee picked up [the] MSC controller and vice versa," said Hancock in an emailed statement. "The name of the controller is just a mechanism for my staff to track where that equipment has been deployed.”

The Brazos County Elections Administration has made a note indicating the change in equipment.

Hancock made sure to emphasize that this change does not invalidate the votes that pass through it, nor does it affect turnout numbers. Statistical data comes from the pollpad.

