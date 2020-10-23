Advertisement

Your Vote Counts: Bryan ISD Single Member District 2 Julie Harlin and Ebony Peterson

Early voting continues until Oct. 30 and Election Day is Nov. 3.
Bryan ISD Single Member District 2
Bryan ISD Single Member District 2(kbtx)
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Bryan ISD relies on its school board to help make decisions that better the district’s students and staff.

The board of trustees is made up of seven seats, Julie Harlin has represented district 2 for the last four years.

“I love this community. I’ve lived in the district for a long time and just want to see all of our students have success, educational and overall in life,” said Harlin.

Harlin’s opponent Ebony Peterson says she’s ready to take the reins.

“I would love to represent the diverse community that we have here in Bryan-College Station. I’m born and raised here so I have roots in the community. I know a lot of people and a lot of people know me,” said Peterson.

Harlin says a couple of highlights of her time serving on the board was hiring superintendent Christie Whitbeck and kick starting the new Career and Technical Education (CTE) building.

“To provide real life skills for careers that are high wage those students can start at right out of high school. We’ve also got partnerships with Texas A&M where their faculty come and teach our students, its really amazing what we’ve been able to accomplish here,” said Harlin

Peterson says some issues important to her within the district is making changes to disciplinary actions.

“Some of the issues that are important to me would be to put an end to the school to prison pipeline,” said Peterson. “I would like there to be less engagement with the police and more school based discipline, instead of fining kids for slamming doors and food fights.”

The two Bryan ISD parents say pushing the district forward is a top priority.

“The community asked me to run. They wanted someone that’s actually from the community to be representing the community,” said Peterson. “I really agree with Bryan ISD’s model, children first. We have to keep in mind that anything we do we have to make sure that our children come first.”

“I represent continuity. I want to continue the good work we have been doing over the last four years,” said Harlin “I believe the strides that we have made both educationally in providing opportunities for our students and the changes we’ve made to culture and climate throughout the district for our teachers and our staff have been very positive.”

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Your Vote Counts: Bryan Single Member District 4 Flynn Adcock and Doris Machinski

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Donnie Tuggle
A look at the candidates for Bryan City Council Single Member District 4 Flynn Adcock and Doris Machinski

News

Your Vote Counts: Two candidates facing off to represent Bryan Council Single Member District 3

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 11:08 AM CDT
|
By Josh Ninke
District 3 in Bryan covers a lot of area from downtown to Boonville road. Jonna Schreiber and Bobby Gutierrez are both running for that seat.

News

Brazos County absentee ballots must be mailed or returned in person

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:56 PM CDT
|
By Donnie Tuggle
Brazos County absentee ballot must be mailed in or returned in person. No drop box

Local

Your Vote Counts: College Station City Council Place 5 race heats up

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 4:30 PM CDT
|
By Kendall Hogan
Three local residents running for College Station City Council Place 5.

Latest News

News

Surge of early voters in Brazos County show historically high turnout

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 4:26 PM CDT
|
By Donnie Tuggle
Brazos County see's surge of early voters.

News

Your Vote Counts: College Station Place 3 Linda Harvell and Dell Seiter

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 4:30 PM CDT
|
By Erika Fernandez
College station residents will have a choice between an experienced councilwoman and a newcomer when electing someone for place three on the city council.

Politics

Your Vote Counts: Two longtime College Station residents want to serve on Place 1 of City Council

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 9:43 PM CDT
|
By Clay Falls
Bob Brick and Jason Cornelius are the Candidates for College Station City Council, Place 1.

Politics

Wait almost over for College Station Place 4 candidates

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 9:00 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Gruenling
The decision on who will fill Place 4 on the College Station City Council has been on hold since April.

News

COVID-19 relief takes center stage in race for District 8 seat

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 11:50 AM CDT
|
By Josh Ninke
Rep. Kevin Brady and Elizabeth Hernandez are facing off this November to represent District 8.

News

Voters being reminded to follow dress code while casting ballots

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 8:28 PM CDT
|
By Clay Falls
Electioneering is not allowed inside polling places. A Leon County woman said she was surprised to learn her shirt was considered political.