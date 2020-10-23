Your Vote Counts: Bryan ISD Single Member District 2 Julie Harlin and Ebony Peterson

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Bryan ISD relies on its school board to help make decisions that better the district’s students and staff.

The board of trustees is made up of seven seats, Julie Harlin has represented district 2 for the last four years.

“I love this community. I’ve lived in the district for a long time and just want to see all of our students have success, educational and overall in life,” said Harlin.

Harlin’s opponent Ebony Peterson says she’s ready to take the reins.

“I would love to represent the diverse community that we have here in Bryan-College Station. I’m born and raised here so I have roots in the community. I know a lot of people and a lot of people know me,” said Peterson.

Harlin says a couple of highlights of her time serving on the board was hiring superintendent Christie Whitbeck and kick starting the new Career and Technical Education (CTE) building.

“To provide real life skills for careers that are high wage those students can start at right out of high school. We’ve also got partnerships with Texas A&M where their faculty come and teach our students, its really amazing what we’ve been able to accomplish here,” said Harlin

Peterson says some issues important to her within the district is making changes to disciplinary actions.

“Some of the issues that are important to me would be to put an end to the school to prison pipeline,” said Peterson. “I would like there to be less engagement with the police and more school based discipline, instead of fining kids for slamming doors and food fights.”

The two Bryan ISD parents say pushing the district forward is a top priority.

“The community asked me to run. They wanted someone that’s actually from the community to be representing the community,” said Peterson. “I really agree with Bryan ISD’s model, children first. We have to keep in mind that anything we do we have to make sure that our children come first.”

“I represent continuity. I want to continue the good work we have been doing over the last four years,” said Harlin “I believe the strides that we have made both educationally in providing opportunities for our students and the changes we’ve made to culture and climate throughout the district for our teachers and our staff have been very positive.”

