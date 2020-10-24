Advertisement

34 new COVID-19 cases confirmed by the Brazos County Health District

This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
By Mia Montgomery
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 34 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 488 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 66 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

6,910 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

56 percent of the new confirmed cases is from the 18-24 year old age group.

There have been 1,036 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 152 active probable cases and there have been 884 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 7,464. There have been 86,584 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 71 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 71 percent.

Currently, there are 16 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

CountyActive CasesTotal Cases
Austin4510
Brazos4887,464
Burleson84441
Grimes731,171
Houston14417
Lee7237
Leon68332
Madison15747
Milam7545
Montgomery2,20613,575
Robertson82414
San Jacinto8236
Trinity7206
Walker7764,640
Waller12953
Washington49698

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 614 staffed hospital beds with 93 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 1 available ICU bed and 48 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 47 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 4 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 510 total cases and 497 recovered cases and 9 deaths.

Burleson County currently has 84 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 441 total cases, and 351 cases have recovered. There have been 6 deaths.

Grimes County currently has 73 active cases. There have been 1,171 total cases, 1,063 recoveries and 35 deaths.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 417 total cases of COVID-19. There are 14 active cases and 391 cases are recovered. There have been 12 COVID-19 related deaths.

Lee County has reported 7 active cases. The county has a total of 237 cases, with 216 recoveries and 14 deaths.

Leon County currently has 68 active cases. The county has 332 total cases, with 253 recoveries and 11 deaths.

Madison County has reported 15 active cases. The county has a total of 747 cases with 726 recoveries and 6 deaths.

Milam County currently has 7 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 545 total cases and 538 recovered cases. There have been 7 COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 2,206 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 13,575 total cases and 8,682 recovered cases. There are currently 37 people hospitalized, and there have been 147 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 82 active COVID-19 cases, with 414 total cases. Currently, 328 patients have recovered and there has been 4 reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has 8 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 236 cases with 217 recoveries and 11 deaths.

Trinity County currently has 7 active case of COVID-19. The county has 206 total cases with 192 recoveries and 7 deaths.

Walker County has 4,640 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 770 cases are active in the community and 1,759 are recovered community cases. 2,111 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 12 active cases of COVID-19. There are 953 total cases and 924 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 49 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 698 total cases with 601 recoveries and 48 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 13 new cases and 133 active cases on Oct. 21.

Currently, the university has reported 1,821 positive cases, 8.1 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Oct. 23, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

View the state’s coronavirus dashboard for the latest COVID-19 case information.

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 88,206 active cases and 748,252 recoveries. There have been 851,572 total cases reported and 7,611,586 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 17,375 Texans have died from COVID-19.

253 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 156,742 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on October 23 at 4:15 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

