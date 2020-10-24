Advertisement

A&M Consolidated opens district play with 56-0 win

By John Wilson
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 12:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated football team opened District 10-5A Division 2 play with a 56-0 win over Lamar Consolidated Friday night at Tiger Field. A&M Consolidated is now 5-0 on the season and 1-0 in district play.

A&M Consolidated’s Sutton Lake had two rushing touchdowns in the game and one receiving touchdown. Keshon Thomas has two rushing touchdowns for the Tigers. This was the second shutout in a row for A&M Consolidated.

The Tigers will return to action October 30 for a game game against Huntsville. A&M Consolidated will return home November 6 to face Montgomery Lake Creek.

Latest News

Sports

Iola tops Milano 51-6

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Andy Krauss
Iola quarterback Case Creamer scored a pair of early touchdowns as Iola beat Milano 51-6 Friday night at Bulldog Stadium.

High School Football

Normangee Panthers remain undefeated

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Perez
Sports

Center scores 48 unanswered in victory over Madisonville 48-10

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Darryl V Bruffett
The Madisonville Mustangs were unable to rebound Friday night after last week’s road loss to Rusk and suffered a 48-10 loss to the Center Roughriders Friday night at Mustang Stadium.

Sports

Updated: 1 hour ago
Sports

Huntsville tops Rudder 36-17 to open district play

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tyler Shaw
The Rudder Rangers opened up district play falling to Huntsville 36-17 Friday Night at Merrill Green Stadium. It was a rematch of last year’s regular season finale where the Hornets also won 38-14 to secure a playoff spot and keep the Rangers out of the postseason.

Latest News

Sports

Franklin hands Buffalo first loss of the season 69-38

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jessica Gruenling
On Friday night, the district title was on the line in Franklin as they hosted Buffalo. The Lions came out on top 69-38.

High School Football

Brazos Christian Eagles Hosts Rosehill Eagles

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Travis Musgrove
In the private school ranks Brazos Christian begins its district schedule hosting Tomball Rosehill. In what was a tight game and good competition the Brazos Eagles go on to win it...

Sports

Aggies Topple Tennessee, 3-1

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
The No. 9 Texas A&M Aggies exorcised their Regal Stadium demons Friday night with a 3-1 victory over the Tennessee Volunteers.

Sports

No. 7 Texas A&M Storms Past Ole Miss, 3-1

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
After dropping the first set, the No. 7 Aggies stormed back to defeat the Rebels 3-1 (21-25, 25-14, 25-20, 25-12) on Friday evening at the Gillom Athletics Performance Center.

Sports

Brazos Christian Eagles Hosts Rosehill Eagles

Updated: 2 hours ago
