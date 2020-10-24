A&M Consolidated opens district play with 56-0 win

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated football team opened District 10-5A Division 2 play with a 56-0 win over Lamar Consolidated Friday night at Tiger Field. A&M Consolidated is now 5-0 on the season and 1-0 in district play.

A&M Consolidated’s Sutton Lake had two rushing touchdowns in the game and one receiving touchdown. Keshon Thomas has two rushing touchdowns for the Tigers. This was the second shutout in a row for A&M Consolidated.

The Tigers will return to action October 30 for a game game against Huntsville. A&M Consolidated will return home November 6 to face Montgomery Lake Creek.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.