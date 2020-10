BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the private school ranks Brazos Christian begins its district schedule hosting Tomball Rosehill. In what was a tight game and good competition the Rosehill Eagles win tonights matchup 31 to 21.

Brazos Christian is on the road next week to Cypress Christian. Kick-off is set for 7p.

