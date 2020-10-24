Calvert beats Chester 51 to 6 in football

CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - The Calvert Trojans opened up district play at home against Chester.

The Trojans would have lots of scoring opportunities Friday night. During the First quarter Erwin Jones takes to the air with a nearly 40 yard pass to Billy Thompson Junior who’s waiting right by the end zone. He gets the touchdown and the Trojans will go up 13 to 0.

The Calvert Cheerleaders and fans would have plenty to be excited about with lots of scoring drives.

Just at the end of the first quarter Calvert’s Davien Flentroy takes the pass and runs 10 yards and charges past two defenders into the end zone. Calvert was up 25 to 0 after that.

Chester would struggle but would find a way to put some points on the board.

During the second quarter, the Yellowjackets Carson Thompson threw a 15 yard pass to number 88. He caught the pass in the end zone. Number 88′s name wasn’t listed on the team’s roster. Those would be the only points Chester would have during the game.

Final score Calvert 51 - Chester 6.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.