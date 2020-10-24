Advertisement

Calvert beats Chester 51 to 6 in football

The Trojans had a lopsided win Friday night.
(KBTX)
By Clay Falls
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - The Calvert Trojans opened up district play at home against Chester.

The Trojans would have lots of scoring opportunities Friday night. During the First quarter Erwin Jones takes to the air with a nearly 40 yard pass to Billy Thompson Junior who’s waiting right by the end zone. He gets the touchdown and the Trojans will go up 13 to 0.

The Calvert Cheerleaders and fans would have plenty to be excited about with lots of scoring drives.

Just at the end of the first quarter Calvert’s Davien Flentroy takes the pass and runs 10 yards and charges past two defenders into the end zone. Calvert was up 25 to 0 after that.

Chester would struggle but would find a way to put some points on the board.

During the second quarter, the Yellowjackets Carson Thompson threw a 15 yard pass to number 88. He caught the pass in the end zone. Number 88′s name wasn’t listed on the team’s roster. Those would be the only points Chester would have during the game.

Final score Calvert 51 - Chester 6.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Friday Night Weather Update 10/23

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

First measurable rainfall for the month of October

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Erika Paige
Much-needed rain fell across the Brazos Valley Friday as a cold front swept through the region.

News

Twin City Mission seeking donations for coat and blanket drive

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Madisonville looking at ordinance to address rogue parking signs downtown

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

Franklin residents are voting to potentially change the city's dry status

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

College Station man charged with intoxication assault after crash seriously injures passenger

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Sights from an October cold front: Check out the roll cloud that passed by Friday afternoon

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Shel Winkley
An impressive roll or arcus cloud moved across the Brazos Valley Friday

News

Local church gives out more than 1,400 boxes of food in under an hour

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Donnie Tuggle
The Equipping Center Church distribute food boxes to families in need

News

Madisonville CISD ending remote learning option November 5

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Clay Falls
Madisonville CISD is ending their remote learning option due to poor academic performance.

News

Madisonville CISD ending remote learning option November 5

Updated: 6 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.