Advertisement

Center scores 48 unanswered in victory over Madisonville 48-10

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 12:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Madisonville Mustangs were unable to rebound Friday night after last week’s road loss to Rusk and suffered a 48-10 loss to the Center Roughriders Friday night at Mustang Stadium.

KeAmodre Horace, who was named the Built Ford Tough 4A player of the week back in late September, showed why with four touchdown runs on the night. His second one covering 14 yards put Center up to stay in the 2nd quarter 14-10. His first TD run came late in the first quarter and covered 75 yards to get Center’s offense going.

Madisonville used a 25 yard Vladimir Morales field goal into the wind to get on the board on their opening drive 3-0. The next time Madisonville had the ball they capitalized on two Armando Juarez passes that covered close to 40 yards which set up an Xzavier Whaley 3 yard touchdown run helping the Mustangs jumped out to a 10-0 lead.

Things won’t get any easier for Madisonville (3-5, 1-2) as they travel to Carthage next week to take on the unbeaten and district leading Bulldogs. Friday night Carthage (6-0, 3-0) beat Rusk 51-7. Kickoff next week is set for 7:30 pm.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Iola tops Milano 51-6

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Andy Krauss
Iola quarterback Case Creamer scored a pair of early touchdowns as Iola beat Milano 51-6 Friday night at Bulldog Stadium.

High School Football

Normangee Panthers remain undefeated

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Perez
Normangee Panthers remain undefeated

Sports

Normangee Panthers remain undefeated

Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday Football Fever(Recurring)

Sports

Huntsville tops Rudder 36-17 to open district play

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tyler Shaw
The Rudder Rangers opened up district play falling to Huntsville 36-17 Friday Night at Merrill Green Stadium. It was a rematch of last year’s regular season finale where the Hornets also won 38-14 to secure a playoff spot and keep the Rangers out of the postseason.

Latest News

Sports

A&M Consolidated opens district play with 56-0 win

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By John Wilson
The A&M Consolidated football team opened District 10-5A Division 2 play with a 56-0 win over Lamar Consolidated Friday night at Tiger Field.

Sports

Franklin hands Buffalo first loss of the season 69-38

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jessica Gruenling
On Friday night, the district title was on the line in Franklin as they hosted Buffalo. The Lions came out on top 69-38.

High School Football

Brazos Christian Eagles Hosts Rosehill Eagles

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Travis Musgrove
In the private school ranks Brazos Christian begins its district schedule hosting Tomball Rosehill. In what was a tight game and good competition the Brazos Eagles go on to win it...

Sports

Aggies Topple Tennessee, 3-1

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
The No. 9 Texas A&M Aggies exorcised their Regal Stadium demons Friday night with a 3-1 victory over the Tennessee Volunteers.

Sports

No. 7 Texas A&M Storms Past Ole Miss, 3-1

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
After dropping the first set, the No. 7 Aggies stormed back to defeat the Rebels 3-1 (21-25, 25-14, 25-20, 25-12) on Friday evening at the Gillom Athletics Performance Center.

Sports

Brazos Christian Eagles Hosts Rosehill Eagles

Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday Football Fever(Recurring)