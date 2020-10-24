Center scores 48 unanswered in victory over Madisonville 48-10

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Madisonville Mustangs were unable to rebound Friday night after last week’s road loss to Rusk and suffered a 48-10 loss to the Center Roughriders Friday night at Mustang Stadium.

KeAmodre Horace, who was named the Built Ford Tough 4A player of the week back in late September, showed why with four touchdown runs on the night. His second one covering 14 yards put Center up to stay in the 2nd quarter 14-10. His first TD run came late in the first quarter and covered 75 yards to get Center’s offense going.

Madisonville used a 25 yard Vladimir Morales field goal into the wind to get on the board on their opening drive 3-0. The next time Madisonville had the ball they capitalized on two Armando Juarez passes that covered close to 40 yards which set up an Xzavier Whaley 3 yard touchdown run helping the Mustangs jumped out to a 10-0 lead.

Things won’t get any easier for Madisonville (3-5, 1-2) as they travel to Carthage next week to take on the unbeaten and district leading Bulldogs. Friday night Carthage (6-0, 3-0) beat Rusk 51-7. Kickoff next week is set for 7:30 pm.

