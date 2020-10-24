Advertisement

CHILLY air is back in the Brazos Valley

By Erika Paige
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
The cooler air is here along with a big puff of wind that will stick around through any Friday evening plans. Best to just keep the jacket and sweater with you if you plan on being outside this evening. Otherwise, enjoy the cooler fall air! Mornings will be back in the lower 50s to start Saturday, and by the afternoon, with a little bit of sunshine popping out between the clouds, temperatures will only rest in the upper 60s and lower 70s Saturday afternoon.

The story changes quickly by Sunday with winds turning back out of the south allowing for more moisture to work back into the Brazos Valley by the second half of the weekend. Despite a few more clouds on hand, temperatures will rest closer to 80° Sunday afternoon as the heat and humidity builds ahead of our next cold front next week. Get ready for the first big chill of the season as an even stronger front blows in next week which could bring frosty starts for some ahead of Halloween.

Friday Night: Mainly cloudy with drizzle early. Low: 53. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

Saturday: Decreasing clouds by afternoon. High: 70. Wind: N 5-15 mph.

Saturday Night: Increasing clouds. Low: 59. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High: 79. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

