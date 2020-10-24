Advertisement

First measurable rainfall for the month of October

Not enough rain to make big dents in monthly deficit
A cold front brought heavy downpours to the Brazos Valley and measurable rain for some for the first time in October.
A cold front brought heavy downpours to the Brazos Valley and measurable rain for some for the first time in October.
By Erika Paige
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With only a little over a week left in the month of October, the Brazos Valley finally picked up on measurable rainfall for the month. Amounts varied across the region as a cold front sparked up scattered showers and storms Friday afternoon.

Generally, most folks were able to pick up between 0.25″ and 0.75″ of rainfall between official recording stations and Weather Watcher submitted totals.

  • Wixon Valley: 0.50″
  • Kurten: 0.30″
  • Flynn: 0.20″
  • S Bryan: 0.35″
  • Carlos: 0.45″
  • Steep Hollow: 1.49″
  • Easterwood Airport: 0.11″
  • Hearne: 0.20″
  • Caldwell: 0.34″
  • Cameron: 0.31″
  • Brenham: 0.37″
  • Huntsville: 0.05″
Viewer submitted rainfall totals across the Brazos Valley.
Viewer submitted rainfall totals across the Brazos Valley.

With Easterwood Airport’s rainfall total Friday, that puts October 2020 now tied for the 4th driest October on record. More rain is expected with another cold front next week which could bring the month out of the top 10 driest Octobers on record. Stay tuned!

