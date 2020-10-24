Franklin hands Buffalo first loss of the season 69-38
Franklin stays unbeaten in district.
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:55 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - On Friday night, the district title was on the line in Franklin as they hosted Buffalo. The Lions came out on top 69-38.
The Bison scored on their drive of the game on a 72 yard catch and run from Brett Hoffman to Kyle Harrison. They missed the extra point and took a 6-0 lead. They had a 20-14 lead going into the second quarter.
The Lions used key stops and turnovers to take a 35-20 lead into the half.
Franklin will travel to Clifton next week and Buffalo will be at home against Lexington.
