Franklin hands Buffalo first loss of the season 69-38

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - On Friday night, the district title was on the line in Franklin as they hosted Buffalo. The Lions came out on top 69-38.

The Bison scored on their drive of the game on a 72 yard catch and run from Brett Hoffman to Kyle Harrison. They missed the extra point and took a 6-0 lead. They had a 20-14 lead going into the second quarter.

The Lions used key stops and turnovers to take a 35-20 lead into the half.

Franklin will travel to Clifton next week and Buffalo will be at home against Lexington.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.