Advertisement

Franklin hands Buffalo first loss of the season 69-38

Franklin stays unbeaten in district.
By Jessica Gruenling
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:55 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - On Friday night, the district title was on the line in Franklin as they hosted Buffalo. The Lions came out on top 69-38.

The Bison scored on their drive of the game on a 72 yard catch and run from Brett Hoffman to Kyle Harrison. They missed the extra point and took a 6-0 lead. They had a 20-14 lead going into the second quarter.

The Lions used key stops and turnovers to take a 35-20 lead into the half.

Franklin will travel to Clifton next week and Buffalo will be at home against Lexington.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

High School Football

Brazos Christian Eagles Hosts Rosehill Eagles

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Travis Musgrove
In the private school ranks Brazos Christian begins its district schedule hosting Tomball Rosehill. In what was a tight game and good competition the Brazos Eagles go on to win it...

Sports

Aggies Topple Tennessee, 3-1

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
The No. 9 Texas A&M Aggies exorcised their Regal Stadium demons Friday night with a 3-1 victory over the Tennessee Volunteers.

Sports

No. 7 Texas A&M Storms Past Ole Miss, 3-1

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
After dropping the first set, the No. 7 Aggies stormed back to defeat the Rebels 3-1 (21-25, 25-14, 25-20, 25-12) on Friday evening at the Gillom Athletics Performance Center.

Sports

Brazos Christian Eagles Hosts Rosehill Eagles

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Friday Football Fever(Recurring)

Latest News

Sports

Caldwell lose district matchup against Troy

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Tre Jones
The Caldwell Hornets rough stretch continued Friday night as they fall short at home against Troy 21-6.

Sports

Leopards rally to beat Cameron 28-20

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Dewane Garrett / KBTX Media
Tonight at Yoe Stadium, the Cameron Yoemen started fast and got to a 17 to 7 lead at the half. But they fell short in the second half and lose 28-20 to the Lorena Leopards.

Sports

Tiger Swimming posts road sweep of Katy High School

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jennifer Marquardt / A&M Consolidated Swimming
The A&M Consolidated Tiger swimming team tallied a road dual meet sweep of Class 6A opponent Katy High School on Tuesday at the KHS Natatorium.

Sports

Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Starts Strong on Day One of Gamecock Fall SEC Shootout

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M men’s tennis continues continued fall action at the Gamecock Fall SEC Shootout Friday earning nine wins on day one at South Carolina’s Carolina Tennis Center.

Sports

Texas A&M earns four-set road victory over Ole Miss

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 10:41 PM CDT
|
By Marissa Avanzato / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
After two dominant opening sets, the No. 7 Texas A&M Volleyball team earned its first road victory (25-16, 25-17, 17-25, 26-24) of the season over the Ole Miss Rebels Thursday evening at the Gillom Athletics Performance Center.

Sports

Tigers to kick off district play against Lamar Consolidated Friday

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT