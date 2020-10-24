Franklin residents are voting to potentially change the city’s dry status

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - Residents in Franklin are voting on whether to change the city’s ability to sell liquor and alcohol.

As of now, restaurants and convenience stores in the city of Franklin are not allowed to sell alcohol, including beer, wine, or liquor. City officials say it has been up to the Justice of the Peace Office.

Franklin is one of the last places in the Brazos Valley to be completely dry. Local restaurant owners say it would be nice to be able to serve alcohol to the customers. They believe they will make more of a profit.

One Franklin convenience store owner put together a petition to allow restaurants and stores to sell alcohol. The petition gained enough signatures for it to be put on the November 3 ballot.

Quentin Horne, a convenience store manager, says they often have to tell customers that they can not sell them alcohol. He says many people leave and take their business to another town, leaving the store out of money.

“It will give us more money, and help the local economy, and help the town out and give us more business and more sales. Maybe we will also stop getting asked so many questions like ‘do y’all sell alcohol?’ and we would be able to say yes,” said Horne.

