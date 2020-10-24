Advertisement

Franklin residents are voting to potentially change the city’s dry status

It is on the ballot for November 3.
City of Franklin looking at allowing restaurants, stores to sell alcohol.
City of Franklin looking at allowing restaurants, stores to sell alcohol.(KBTX)
By Kendall Hogan
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - Residents in Franklin are voting on whether to change the city’s ability to sell liquor and alcohol.

As of now, restaurants and convenience stores in the city of Franklin are not allowed to sell alcohol, including beer, wine, or liquor. City officials say it has been up to the Justice of the Peace Office.

Franklin is one of the last places in the Brazos Valley to be completely dry. Local restaurant owners say it would be nice to be able to serve alcohol to the customers. They believe they will make more of a profit.

One Franklin convenience store owner put together a petition to allow restaurants and stores to sell alcohol. The petition gained enough signatures for it to be put on the November 3 ballot.

Quentin Horne, a convenience store manager, says they often have to tell customers that they can not sell them alcohol. He says many people leave and take their business to another town, leaving the store out of money.

“It will give us more money, and help the local economy, and help the town out and give us more business and more sales. Maybe we will also stop getting asked so many questions like ‘do y’all sell alcohol?’ and we would be able to say yes,” said Horne.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Twin City Mission seeking donations for coat and blanket drive

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Donnie Tuggle
Twin City Mission is gearing up for their annual coat and blanket giveaway but need your donations.

News

Sights from an October cold front: Check out the roll cloud that passed by Friday afternoon

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shel Winkley
An impressive roll or arcus cloud moved across the Brazos Valley Friday

Local

Fort Hood Patriot Battalion training in College Station

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
Fort Hood soldiers are undergoing real-world air defense training in College Station.

News

Local church gives out more than 1,400 boxes of food in under an hour

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Donnie Tuggle
The Equipping Center Church distribute food boxes to families in need

Latest News

News

Madisonville CISD ending remote learning option November 5

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Clay Falls
Madisonville CISD is ending their remote learning option due to poor academic performance.

News

Madisonville CISD ending remote learning option November 5

Updated: 4 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Local church gives out more than 1,400 boxes of food in under an hour

Updated: 4 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Friends of BCS Libraries to use Brazos Valley Gives donation to promote literacy

Updated: 4 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Friday Evening Weather Update 10/23

Updated: 4 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Fort Hood Soldiers training in College Station

Updated: 4 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.