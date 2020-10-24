Heat up ahead of our next cold front

Get ready for the return of the heat and humidity for the second half of the weekend as we wait on our next cold front to roll through the Brazos Valley early in the week. Winds shift back out of the south which allows us to slowly build Gulf moisture back into Southeast Texas that will eventually fuel a rain chance over the next few days. What makes the forecast a bit more tricky is Tropical Depression Twenty-Eight.

No direct impacts from TD-28 in the State of Texas. We want to be sure to hit that point home, but we will be keeping eyes on it as it is still hurricane season. However, with this system drawing closer to the north-central Gulf, it will impact how strong and how quickly the cold front will blow through the Brazos Valley Monday afternoon. Overall, that cold front will help to protect the Lone Star State from seeing any direct tropical impacts as the system curves eastward. Instead, we’ll see the return of a drop in temperatures on the other side of the front and a lingering rain chance into the first half of the week. Stay tuned for more details about these big changes headed our way!

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 54. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High: 79. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mainly cloudy. Low: 66. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

Monday: Cloudy with a 40% chance for rain. High: 81 with temperatures falling by the afternoon into the 50s. Wind: SE becoming N 15-20 mph.

