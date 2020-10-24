Huntsville tops Rudder 36-17 to open district play

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder Rangers opened up district play falling to Huntsville 36-17 Friday Night at Merrill Green Stadium. It was a rematch of last year’s regular season finale where the Hornets also won 38-14 to secure a playoff spot and keep the Rangers out of the postseason.

The Hornets struck first with a Justin Butcher touchdown run to go up 7-0. The Hornets were knocking on the door again to go up 2 scores before Rudder’s Keithron Lee picked off AJ Wilson in the redzone and returned it to flip the field for the Rangers. But Huntsville held Rudder to a field goal on that drive. The Hornets led 22-10 at the half. EJ Ezar found Lee for their second TD connection of the night in the second half to pull within 5, 22-17. The 4th quarter was all Hornets. Penalties and turnovers hurt the Rangers as Hunstville won 36-17.

Huntsville will host A&M Consolidated next week, and Rudder hits the road to play Montgomery Lake Creek.

