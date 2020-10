MILANO, Texas (KBTX) - Iola quarterback Case Creamer scored a pair of early touchdowns as Iola beat Milano 51-6 Friday night at Bulldog Stadium. With the win, Iola clinches a playoff spot in District 13-2A Division II.

With a bye and open week to follow, Iola (4-3, 4-2) won’t step back on to the field until the first round of the playoffs November 12th-14th.

