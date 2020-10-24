Advertisement

Leopards rally to beat Cameron 28-20

(KBTX)
By Dewane Garrett / KBTX Media
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - Tonight at Yoe Stadium, the Cameron Yoemen started fast and got to a 17 to 7 lead at the half.  But they fell short in the second half and lose 28-20 to the Lorena Leopards. 

Next week the Yoemen will travel to McGregor for a 7:30 pm kickoff and hope to keep their playoff hopes alive. While the Leopards will host the Caldwell Hornets at 7:30pm and try for their third district win in a row.

Latest News

Sports

Franklin hands Buffalo first loss of the season 69-38

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Jessica Gruenling
On Friday night, the district title was on the line in Franklin as they hosted Buffalo. The Lions came out on top 69-38.

High School Football

Brazos Christian Eagles Hosts Rosehill Eagles

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Travis Musgrove
In the private school ranks Brazos Christian begins its district schedule hosting Tomball Rosehill. In what was a tight game and good competition the Brazos Eagles go on to win it...

Sports

Aggies Topple Tennessee, 3-1

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
The No. 9 Texas A&M Aggies exorcised their Regal Stadium demons Friday night with a 3-1 victory over the Tennessee Volunteers.

Sports

No. 7 Texas A&M Storms Past Ole Miss, 3-1

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
After dropping the first set, the No. 7 Aggies stormed back to defeat the Rebels 3-1 (21-25, 25-14, 25-20, 25-12) on Friday evening at the Gillom Athletics Performance Center.

Sports

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Friday Football Fever(Recurring)

Latest News

Sports

Caldwell lose district matchup against Troy

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Tre Jones
The Caldwell Hornets rough stretch continued Friday night as they fall short at home against Troy 21-6.

Sports

Tiger Swimming posts road sweep of Katy High School

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jennifer Marquardt / A&M Consolidated Swimming
The A&M Consolidated Tiger swimming team tallied a road dual meet sweep of Class 6A opponent Katy High School on Tuesday at the KHS Natatorium.

Sports

Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Starts Strong on Day One of Gamecock Fall SEC Shootout

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M men’s tennis continues continued fall action at the Gamecock Fall SEC Shootout Friday earning nine wins on day one at South Carolina’s Carolina Tennis Center.

Sports

Texas A&M earns four-set road victory over Ole Miss

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 10:41 PM CDT
|
By Marissa Avanzato / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
After two dominant opening sets, the No. 7 Texas A&M Volleyball team earned its first road victory (25-16, 25-17, 17-25, 26-24) of the season over the Ole Miss Rebels Thursday evening at the Gillom Athletics Performance Center.

Sports

Tigers to kick off district play against Lamar Consolidated Friday

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT