Leopards rally to beat Cameron 28-20

CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - Tonight at Yoe Stadium, the Cameron Yoemen started fast and got to a 17 to 7 lead at the half. But they fell short in the second half and lose 28-20 to the Lorena Leopards.

Next week the Yoemen will travel to McGregor for a 7:30 pm kickoff and hope to keep their playoff hopes alive. While the Leopards will host the Caldwell Hornets at 7:30pm and try for their third district win in a row.

