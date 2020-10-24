Normangee Panthers remain undefeated
35-22 victory over winless Alto
Normangee scored on it’s first possession with a 71 yard reception by Izaha Jones. Alto would eventually tie the game at 8 in the second quarter. However, the Panthers would keep their distance from there with a final of 35-22.
Normangee (7-0) remains undefeated and continue to lead the 2A-1 Region III 11 District. The Panthers will head to Centerville (7-2) on Friday, October 30th.
