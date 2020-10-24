Advertisement

Normangee Panthers remain undefeated

35-22 victory over winless Alto
By Brandon Perez
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 12:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Normangee scored on it’s first possession with a 71 yard reception by Izaha Jones. Alto would eventually tie the game at 8 in the second quarter. However, the Panthers would keep their distance from there with a final of 35-22.

Normangee (7-0) remains undefeated and continue to lead the 2A-1 Region III 11 District. The Panthers will head to Centerville (7-2) on Friday, October 30th.

Iola tops Milano 51-6

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Andy Krauss
Iola quarterback Case Creamer scored a pair of early touchdowns as Iola beat Milano 51-6 Friday night at Bulldog Stadium.

Center scores 48 unanswered in victory over Madisonville 48-10

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Darryl V Bruffett
The Madisonville Mustangs were unable to rebound Friday night after last week’s road loss to Rusk and suffered a 48-10 loss to the Center Roughriders Friday night at Mustang Stadium.

Huntsville tops Rudder 36-17 to open district play

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tyler Shaw
The Rudder Rangers opened up district play falling to Huntsville 36-17 Friday Night at Merrill Green Stadium. It was a rematch of last year’s regular season finale where the Hornets also won 38-14 to secure a playoff spot and keep the Rangers out of the postseason.

A&M Consolidated opens district play with 56-0 win

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By John Wilson
The A&M Consolidated football team opened District 10-5A Division 2 play with a 56-0 win over Lamar Consolidated Friday night at Tiger Field.

Franklin hands Buffalo first loss of the season 69-38

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jessica Gruenling
On Friday night, the district title was on the line in Franklin as they hosted Buffalo. The Lions came out on top 69-38.

Brazos Christian Eagles Hosts Rosehill Eagles

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Travis Musgrove
In the private school ranks Brazos Christian begins its district schedule hosting Tomball Rosehill. In what was a tight game and good competition the Brazos Eagles go on to win it...

Rockdale 3-1 in district with homecoming win over Academy

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Frank Greene
Rockdale win big at homecoming with victory over Academy.

Caldwell lose district matchup against Troy

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tre Jones
The Caldwell Hornets rough stretch continued Friday night as they fall short at home against Troy 21-6.

Calvert beats Chester 51 to 6 in football

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Clay Falls
The Trojans took on the Yellowjackets in Friday football.

Leopards rally to beat Cameron 28-20

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dewane Garrett / KBTX Media
The Cameron Yoemen started fast and raced out to a 17-7 lead at the half but came up short against Lorena 28-20.