Rockdale 3-1 in District with homecoming win over Academy

Rockdale Tigers defeat the Academy Bumblebees, 44-13
(KBTX)
By Frank Greene
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - Rockdale had a two reasons to celebrate tonight. One for homecoming and the other for their third district victory.

Kobe Mitchell was able to connect with Hagen Land in the endzone to give Rockdale an early 7-0 lead. Academy responds with a rushing touchdown from Darion Franklin. That ties the game at 7 a piece. Rockdale fires back with a 10 yard rushing touchdown from Cam’Ron Valdez to push the Tigers ahead to 13-7. And with seconds before the half, Kobe Mitchell with the quarterback sneak is able to take it 20 yards to put more points on the board for the Tigers.

Rockdale will travel to Troy next week to see who will exit with their second district loss.

