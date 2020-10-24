Advertisement

Saban says Alabama’s Jaylen Waddle out for rest of season

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide(KBTX)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Alabama coach Nick Saban says junior wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is out for the rest of the season after hurting his right ankle on the opening kickoff of Saturday’s game with Tennessee. Saban told CBS at halftime that it was a shame because Waddle is a great player and hates that the junior was hurt on a play where brought the ball out of the end zone. Waddle took the opening kickoff and got out to the Alabama 15 when tackled by Kenneth George Jr. Waddle’s right foot got caught between the grass and George’s body.

