Sights from an October cold front: Check out the roll cloud that passed by Friday afternoon
Temperatures dropped 20° as fall blew back into the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - What started as a muggy, warm October morning quickly turned into a chilled, fall afternoon.
The latest cold front to push through the Brazos Valley brought much-needed rain to the area around midday. It was the secondary push of chilly air riding in on gusty, blustery wind that caught the attention of many by mid-afternoon.
A roll cloud -- formally known as an arcus cloud -- divided the boundary between warm, humid air and cooler, dry air. The end result was a spectacularly ominous scene floating by before the Brazos Valley hastily dusted off warmer jackets.
Below are pictures sent in by Weather Watchers throughout the afternoon Friday:
