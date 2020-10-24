Sights from an October cold front: Check out the roll cloud that passed by Friday afternoon

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - What started as a muggy, warm October morning quickly turned into a chilled, fall afternoon.

The latest cold front to push through the Brazos Valley brought much-needed rain to the area around midday. It was the secondary push of chilly air riding in on gusty, blustery wind that caught the attention of many by mid-afternoon.

Peak wind gust reported at Easterwood Airport Friday clocked in at 44mph. Highest wind gusts reported in the Brazos Valley: Cameron at 51mph and Hearne at 48mph.

Fall earned its name as today's cold front as gusty wind blew through the Brazos Valley. Peak wind reported at Easterwood Airport: 44mph.



📹 Don Bugh pic.twitter.com/550KXppSiJ — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) October 23, 2020

A roll cloud -- formally known as an arcus cloud -- divided the boundary between warm, humid air and cooler, dry air. The end result was a spectacularly ominous scene floating by before the Brazos Valley hastily dusted off warmer jackets.

Below are pictures sent in by Weather Watchers throughout the afternoon Friday:

Sights from a Friday cold front: Check out the roll cloud that led in today's chilly, fall air & gusty wind: Here's... Posted by Meteorologist Shel Winkley KBTX on Friday, October 23, 2020

