Advertisement

Sights from an October cold front: Check out the roll cloud that passed by Friday afternoon

Temperatures dropped 20° as fall blew back into the Brazos Valley
View from Downtown Bryan as a cold front moved in Friday afternoon
View from Downtown Bryan as a cold front moved in Friday afternoon(J. Bergeron)
By Shel Winkley
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - What started as a muggy, warm October morning quickly turned into a chilled, fall afternoon.

The latest cold front to push through the Brazos Valley brought much-needed rain to the area around midday. It was the secondary push of chilly air riding in on gusty, blustery wind that caught the attention of many by mid-afternoon.

A roll cloud -- formally known as an arcus cloud -- divided the boundary between warm, humid air and cooler, dry air. The end result was a spectacularly ominous scene floating by before the Brazos Valley hastily dusted off warmer jackets.

Below are pictures sent in by Weather Watchers throughout the afternoon Friday:

Sights from a Friday cold front: Check out the roll cloud that led in today's chilly, fall air & gusty wind: Here's...

Posted by Meteorologist Shel Winkley KBTX on Friday, October 23, 2020

HAVE A PICTURE OR VIDEO TO SHARE FROM TODAY’S COLD FRONT? CLICK HERE TO SHARE

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local church gives out more than 1,400 boxes of food in under an hour

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Donnie Tuggle
The Equipping Center Church distribute food boxes to families in need

News

Madisonville CISD ending remote learning option November 5

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Clay Falls
Madisonville CISD is ending their remote learning option due to poor academic performance.

News

Madisonville CISD ending remote learning option November 5

Updated: 2 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Local church gives out more than 1,400 boxes of food in under an hour

Updated: 2 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

News

Friends of BCS Libraries to use Brazos Valley Gives donation to promote literacy

Updated: 2 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Friday Evening Weather Update 10/23

Updated: 2 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Fort Hood Soldiers training in College Station

Updated: 2 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Your Vote Counts: Bryan ISD Single Member District 2 Julie Harlin and Ebony Peterson

Updated: 2 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Madisonville looking at ordinance to address rogue parking signs downtown

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Clay Falls
The city is working on drafting an ordinance to address the issue.

News

Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Fang

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Karla Castillo
Fang is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for October 23, 2020.