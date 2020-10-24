Advertisement

Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Earns Six Wins on Day Two of Gamecock Fall SEC Shootout

Texas A&M Tennis
Texas A&M Tennis(KBTX)
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Texas A&M men’s tennis took on host-South Carolina at the Gamecock Fall SEC Shootout Saturday earning six wins on day two at the Carolina Tennis Center.

A&M’s duo of Hady Habib and Kenner Taylor bested Toby Samuel and Jake Beasley, 8-4, to earn the first victory of the day for the Aggies.

In singles action, A&M’s Valentin Vacherot, Habib, Barnaby Smith, Noah Schachter and Raphael Perot added a tally to the win column. Vacherot outlasted Daniel Rodrigues 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 while Habib bounced back from a first set defeat to win 6-1, 6-0 in sets two and three against Raphael Lambling. Schachter posted a 6-3, 7-6(7) result over Samuel while Perot toppled Beau Pelletier 7-5, 3-6, 6-2 to wrap up the wins for the Aggies on the day.

Texas A&M finishes play at the Fall Shootout against Florida on Sunday with matches beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M men’s tennis. Aggie fans can also keep up to date with the A&M men’s tennis team on Facebook or on Twitter by following @AggieMTEN.

Texas A&M Quotes

Head Coach Steve Denton

On the day’s matches…

“We had another very solid day, winning five-of-nine singles from the Gamecocks. After being beaten in doubles, I thought our team responded very well to the challenge. We had several three-setters today that definitely will make us better and we were able to gut out a few of those which is great for our confidence. We have another big battle with Florida tomorrow. I hope we get a break from the weather and get a window to compete.”

Gamecock Fall SEC Shootout

Results

Day Two

Singles

1. Valentin Vacherot (TAMU) def. Daniel Rodrigues (SC) 6-3, 1-6, 6-3

2. Hady Habib (TAMU) def. Raphael Lambling (SC) 5-7, 6-1, 6-0

3. Connor Thomson (SC) def. Juan Carlos Aguilar (TAMU) 7-6(3), 3-6, 7-6(6)

4. Barnaby Smith (TAMU) def. Phillip Jordan (SC) 6-3, 7-5

5. Noah Schachter (TAMU) def. Toby Samuel (SC) 6-3, 7-6(7)

6. Thomas Brown (SC) def. Pierce Rollins (TAMU) 7-5, 6-2

7. Jake Beasley (SC) vs. Stefan Storch (TAMU) 6-1, 6-7(4), 7-5

8. Raphael Perot (TAMU) def. Beau Pelletier (SC) 7-5, 3-6, 6-2

Doubles

1. Raphael Lambling/Phillip Jordan (SC) def. Juan Carlos Aguilar/Bjorn Thomson (TAMU) 8-6

2. Daniel Rodrigues/Connor Thomson (SC) def. Barnaby Smith/Valentin Vacherot (TAMU) 8-7(5)

3. Hady Habib/Kenner Taylor (TAMU) def. Toby Samuel/Jake Beasley (SC) 8-4

4. Beau Pelletier/Thomas Brown (SC) def. Stefan Storch/Noah Schachter (TAMU) 8-5

Day One

Singles

1. Valentin Vacherot (TAMU) def. Philip Henning (GA) 7-6, 6-2

2. Hady Habib (TAMU) def. Trent Bryde (GA) 7-6, 6-2

3. Juan Carlos Aguilar (TAMU) def. Blake Croyder (GA) 6-4, 3-6, 6-1

4. Eric Grevelius (GA) def. Noah Schachter (TAMU) 6-7, 6-4, 6-3

5. Billy Rowe (GA) def. Guido Marson (TAMU) 3-6, 7-6, 6-4

6. Pierce Rollins (TAMU) def. Baptiste Anselmo (GA) 6-4, 6-7, 6-4

7. Barnaby Smith (TAMU) def. Britton Johnston (GA) 6-2, 6-1

8. Stefan Storch (TAMU) def Niklas von Hellens (GA) 6-2, 7-6

9. Will Grant (Florida) def. Raphael Perot (TAMU) 6-4, 6-4

10. Kenner Taylor (TAMU) def. Carter Morgan (SC) 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

1. Juan Carlos Aguilar/Bjorn Thomson (TAMU) def. Trent Bryde/Tyler Zink (GA) 8-4

2. Blake Croyder/Philip Henning (GA) def. Noah Schachter/Valentin Vacherot (TAMU) 8-6

3. Billy Rowe/Eric Grevelius (GA) def. Hady Habib/Stefan Storch (TAMU) 8-4

4. Barnaby Smith/Pierce Rollins (TAMU) def. Baptiste Anselmo/Britton Johnston (GA) 8-6

Schedule

Sunday

10 a.m. – Florida vs. Texas A&M

10 a.m. – South Carolina vs. Georgia

