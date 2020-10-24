Advertisement

Topical Depression Twenty-Eight forms; headed for the Gulf of Mexico

Expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Zeta late Saturday or early Sunday
Tropical Depression Twenty-Eight officially formed in the North Caribbean Saturday afternoon.
By Shel Winkley
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The twenty-eighth tropical depression of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially formed Saturday afternoon. The National Hurricane Center started issuing forecasts and advisories on what is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm, and potentially Hurricane, Zeta.

As of 4pm Saturday, these were the initial details:

LocationMaximum Sustained WindMovementtMinimum Central Pressure
255 miles south-southeast of the Western tip of Cuba30 mphnorth-northwest at 2 mph1005 mb
Forecast models and official cone for Tropical Depression Twenty-Eight
Forecast models and official cone for Tropical Depression Twenty-Eight(KBTX)

This tropical depression is drifting slowly due to weak steering currents in the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere. High pressure over the northern Gulf of Mexico will eject this depression from the Caribbean to the north-northwest toward the Yucatan Peninsula. That high is forecast to be shoved east by a large area of low pressure moving out of the Desert Southwest. As it pulls cold, Canadian air as far south as Texas, it will also force -- by then -- Zeta to sharply turn north and northeast by mid-week.

Texas and the Brazos Valley are NOT included in the forecast cone for this tropical depression. Cooler Gulf waters and increasing upper-level winds are expected to weaken this system before landfall sometime late Wednesday or early Thursday. Regardless, residents from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle will once again need to monitor for tropical weather impacts, for yet another time this season.

