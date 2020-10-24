Twin City Mission seeking donations for coat and blanket drive

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Twin City Mission is getting ready to host their annual coat and blanket giveaway. The nonprofit is seeking donations to help get warm items to more Brazos Valley residents.

Twin City Mission is asking for new and used coats, hats, scarves, gloves and blankets for the giveaway on November 19, 2020.

Hello October! Look for this sign on collection boxes going out this week. Your generous donations of new or gently... Posted by Twin City Mission on Thursday, October 1, 2020

Ron Crozier, Director of Community Relations, says the coat giveaway is an effort that wouldn’t be possible without donations from the community.

“That’s part of our mission is connecting those people who can help with those people who need help. That’s the bottom line. It’s not rocket science. It’s not brain surgery. It’s very simple. We are local people taking care of local people,” said Crozier.

You can find donation boxes all over town. To see a complete list of donation sites and more information click here.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.