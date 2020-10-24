Advertisement

Twin City Mission seeking donations for coat and blanket drive

Twin City Mission coat & blanket donation bin at the Traditions Club in College Station
Twin City Mission coat & blanket donation bin at the Traditions Club in College Station(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Twin City Mission is getting ready to host their annual coat and blanket giveaway. The nonprofit is seeking donations to help get warm items to more Brazos Valley residents.

Twin City Mission is asking for new and used coats, hats, scarves, gloves and blankets for the giveaway on November 19, 2020.

Hello October! Look for this sign on collection boxes going out this week. Your generous donations of new or gently...

Posted by Twin City Mission on Thursday, October 1, 2020

Ron Crozier, Director of Community Relations, says the coat giveaway is an effort that wouldn’t be possible without donations from the community.

“That’s part of our mission is connecting those people who can help with those people who need help. That’s the bottom line. It’s not rocket science. It’s not brain surgery. It’s very simple. We are local people taking care of local people,” said Crozier.

You can find donation boxes all over town. To see a complete list of donation sites and more information click here.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Franklin residents are voting to potentially change the city’s dry status

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Kendall Hogan
City of Franklin looking to allow alcohol sales at restaurants, stores.

News

Sights from an October cold front: Check out the roll cloud that passed by Friday afternoon

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shel Winkley
An impressive roll or arcus cloud moved across the Brazos Valley Friday

Local

Fort Hood Patriot Battalion training in College Station

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
Fort Hood soldiers are undergoing real-world air defense training in College Station.

News

Local church gives out more than 1,400 boxes of food in under an hour

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Donnie Tuggle
The Equipping Center Church distribute food boxes to families in need

Latest News

News

Madisonville CISD ending remote learning option November 5

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Clay Falls
Madisonville CISD is ending their remote learning option due to poor academic performance.

News

Madisonville CISD ending remote learning option November 5

Updated: 4 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Local church gives out more than 1,400 boxes of food in under an hour

Updated: 4 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Friends of BCS Libraries to use Brazos Valley Gives donation to promote literacy

Updated: 4 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Friday Evening Weather Update 10/23

Updated: 4 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Fort Hood Soldiers training in College Station

Updated: 4 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.