Young mother in College Station crash dies from injuries

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The female passenger in the alleged DWI crash that happened around 3 a.m Friday in the 800 block of Fairview Avenue has died from her injuries, according to her family.

The victim Ariana Lopez, 19, suffered a traumatic brain injury, according to College Station Police.

She leaves behind a 2-year-old son.

The family has started a Go Fund Me to help cover the memorial expenses. Click here to donate.

Lopez was the passenger in the car with Joel Becerra, 21, when the crash happened early Friday morning in the 800 block of Fairview Avenue in College Station.

According to police, the vehicle hit a light pole that went through the roof, hitting Lopez and fracturing her skull.

