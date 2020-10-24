Advertisement

Young mother in College Station crash dies from injuries

Ariana Lopez
Ariana Lopez(Cindy Valencia)
By Fallon Appleton and Rusty Surette
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The female passenger in the alleged DWI crash that happened around 3 a.m Friday in the 800 block of Fairview Avenue has died from her injuries, according to her family.

The victim Ariana Lopez, 19, suffered a traumatic brain injury, according to College Station Police.

She leaves behind a 2-year-old son.

The family has started a Go Fund Me to help cover the memorial expenses. Click here to donate.

Lopez was the passenger in the car with Joel Becerra, 21, when the crash happened early Friday morning in the 800 block of Fairview Avenue in College Station.

According to police, the vehicle hit a light pole that went through the roof, hitting Lopez and fracturing her skull.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Friday Night Weather Update 10/23

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Coronavirus

34 new COVID-19 cases confirmed by the Brazos County Health District

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mia Montgomery
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.

News

Calvert beats Chester 51 to 6 in football

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Clay Falls
The Trojans took on the Yellowjackets in Friday football.

News

First measurable rainfall for the month of October

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Erika Paige
Much-needed rain fell across the Brazos Valley Friday as a cold front swept through the region.

Latest News

News

Twin City Mission seeking donations for coat and blanket drive

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

Madisonville looking at ordinance to address rogue parking signs downtown

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

Franklin residents are voting to potentially change the city's dry status

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

College Station man charged with intoxication assault after crash seriously injures passenger

Updated: 16 hours ago

Local

Franklin residents are voting to potentially change the city’s dry status

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Kendall Hogan
City of Franklin looking to allow alcohol sales at restaurants, stores.

Local

Twin City Mission seeking donations for coat and blanket drive

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Donnie Tuggle
Twin City Mission is gearing up for their annual coat and blanket giveaway but need your donations.