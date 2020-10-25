31 new COVID-19 cases confirmed by the Brazos County Health District

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 31 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 497 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 66 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

6,932 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

87 percent of the new confirmed cases is from the 18-24 year old age group.

There have been 1,040 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 151 active probable cases and there have been 889 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 7,495. There have been 86,706 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 68 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 83 percent.

Currently, there are 12 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 6 513 Brazos 497 7,495 Burleson 85 457 Grimes 59 1,174 Houston 13 417 Lee 0 239 Leon 51 336 Madison 8 753 Milam 7 545 Montgomery 2,206 13,575 Robertson 65 417 San Jacinto 8 236 Trinity 7 206 Walker 776 4,640 Waller 16 959 Washington 32 694

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 592 staffed hospital beds with 101 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 9 available ICU bed and 52 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 51 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 6 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 513 total cases and 498 recovered cases and 9 deaths.

Burleson County currently has 85 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 457 total cases, and 366 cases have recovered. There have been 6 deaths.

Grimes County currently has 59 active cases. There have been 1,174 total cases, 1,080 recoveries and 35 deaths.

Houston County has confirmed 417 total cases of COVID-19. There are 13 active cases and 391 cases are recovered. There have been 13 COVID-19 related deaths.

Lee County is currently reporting zero active cases. The county has a total of 239 cases, with 228 recoveries and 14 deaths.

Leon County currently has 51 active cases. The county has 336 total cases, with 274 recoveries and 11 deaths.

Madison County has reported 8 active cases. The county has a total of 753 cases with 739 recoveries and 6 deaths.

Milam County currently has 7 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 545 total cases and 538 recovered cases. There have been 7 COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 2,206 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 13,575 total cases and 8,682 recovered cases. There are currently 37 people hospitalized, and there have been 147 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 65 active COVID-19 cases, with 417 total cases. Currently, 348 patients have recovered and there has been 4 reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has 8 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 236 cases with 217 recoveries and 11 deaths.

Trinity County currently has 7 active case of COVID-19. The county has 206 total cases with 192 recoveries and 7 deaths.

Walker County has 4,640 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 770 cases are active in the community and 1,759 are recovered community cases. 2,111 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 16 active cases of COVID-19. There are 959 total cases and 926 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 32 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 694 total cases with 614 recoveries and 48 deaths.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 18 new cases and 137 active cases on Oct. 22.

Currently, the university has reported 1,958 positive cases, 7.8 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Oct. 24, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 89,393 active cases and 753,611 recoveries. There have been 858,071 total cases reported and 7,710,195 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 17,456 Texans have died from COVID-19.

253 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 157,392 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on October 24 at 2:45 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

