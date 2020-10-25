A fall tradition has returned to A&M
The Aggie Corn Maze is back!
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Agronomy Society is hosting its annual corn maze once again.
All ages can enjoy the maze, but with a few exceptions.
The most notable changes include health and safety protocols. Due to the pandemic, guests must wear a face covering, make an appointment to allow for social distancing, and fill out a liability waiver.
This year visitors are being asked to bring a non-perishable food item per person, as an entry fee. The proceeds will benefit Texas A&M’s student-run food pantry, The 12th Can.
Event organizer Ariana Lazo says the goal of the event this year is to have a good time while educating and helping others.
“We want to bring people together and make sure that we get a good idea of what agriculture is and what we do in agronomy while also this year specifically were doing a food drive to donate food to the 12th Can, which is an organization on campus so that we can both do our mission which is feed people," Lazo said.
The Aggie Corn Maze is open Oct. 24-25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The corn maze is located at 2605 F&B Road in College Station for more information click here.
Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.