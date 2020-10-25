A fall tradition has returned to A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Agronomy Society is hosting its annual corn maze once again.

All ages can enjoy the maze, but with a few exceptions.

The most notable changes include health and safety protocols. Due to the pandemic, guests must wear a face covering, make an appointment to allow for social distancing, and fill out a liability waiver.

This year visitors are being asked to bring a non-perishable food item per person, as an entry fee. The proceeds will benefit Texas A&M’s student-run food pantry, The 12th Can.

Howdy, y’all! We are thrilled to announce that we have been approved to have our annual corn maze! We will be open this... Posted by Texas A&M Agronomy Society on Tuesday, October 20, 2020

Event organizer Ariana Lazo says the goal of the event this year is to have a good time while educating and helping others.

“We want to bring people together and make sure that we get a good idea of what agriculture is and what we do in agronomy while also this year specifically were doing a food drive to donate food to the 12th Can, which is an organization on campus so that we can both do our mission which is feed people," Lazo said.

The Aggie Corn Maze is open Oct. 24-25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The corn maze is located at 2605 F&B Road in College Station for more information click here.

Howdy! Due to reaching the maximum number of visitors for each time slot, we will no longer be taking any more RSVP's for the corn maze. Posted by Texas A&M Agronomy Society on Saturday, October 24, 2020

