Biden-Harris supporters parade to the polls

By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Joe Biden & Kamala Harris supporters gathered Saturday morning for a caravan to the polls parade.

The parade started at the Bryan Regional Athletic Complex and traveled down Highway 6 in Bryan ending at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church.

One of the event organizers, Waymon Richardson Jr. says, he just wanted to do something to make a change.

“Me personally I really don’t like to get into the whole explanation and debating just because everybody has freedom of choice or freedom of opinion," says Richardson. “I just feel like going in a different direction from previous presidents, not just Trump himself, but previous presidents and the mistakes they made, just trying to make a difference either way possible.”

At the end of the parade, attendees had the opportunity to early vote at the Galilee Missionary Baptist Church.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

