Brazos Valley festival celebrates international culture and heritage

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This week, the Brazos Valley Worldfest and Family Festifall celebrated international culture and heritage through various events.

Brazos Valley Worldfest, the Downtown Bryan Association and Destination Bryan came together to put on this year’s event virtually. Throughout the week, families had access to virtual literary, science and art activities that reflect the culture and heritage of the Brazos Valley.

Texas A&M student organizations, community organizations, and businesses provided exhibits ranging from agriculture to art.

On Saturday, there were live performances in Downtown Bryan that were also streamed online. There were six different performances ranging in cultures from Czech to Zydeco.

“The cultural live performances have been really good today," said Abigail Noel, PR & Communications Manager with Destination Bryan. "There’s has been a lot of variety in performances, which has been good for the community to see.”

Tune in to the Brazos Valley Worldfest Facebook page right now to see Keyun & The Zydeco Masters! We will have the details on the Brazos Valley Worldfest and Family Festifall tonight at 6 p.m.! Posted by Fallon Appleton KBTX on Saturday, October 24, 2020

A new part of the festival is the International Restaurant Passport, which ends on Sunday. Multiple restaurants across Bryan-College Station are participating and highlighting international cuisine and some are offering specials. Click here to see a list of those restaurants.

