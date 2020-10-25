Advertisement

Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra performs in outdoor concert

By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Saturday the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra hosted its second Free Chamber Music event at The Pavilion at Lake Walk in Bryan. Maestro Marcelo Bussiki and the Brazos Valley Orchestras Woodwind Quintet performed in front of a large but socially distant crowd.

Concert goers brought their lawn chairs, blankets, picnic baskets, drinks, and pets to enjoy the ambiance of flutes, clarinets, oboes, and more.

Event organizers say the free music series is their way of providing the free gift of music to the community.

“This is an opportunity for our community to get together and listen to some good music in a safe way," said Marcelo Bussiki, Music Director for the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra. “Essentially we have not been able to make music since March. We had two concerts cancelled and this is an opportunity to be back with our audience and we’re excited about that.”

The final concert is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 7, at 5 p.m. at The Pavillion at Lake Walk, which is located at 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

To find out more information about future events by the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra click here.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Friday Night Weather Update 10/23

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Your Vote Counts: Bryan ISD School Board At-Large Place 6

Updated: 8 minutes ago

Local

Twin City Mission participating in Brazos Valley Gives

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Donnie Tuggle
Twin City Mission is a nonprofit participating in Brazos Valley Gives.

News

UPDATE: New charges for College Station man after DWI crash

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Josh Ninke and Fallon Appleton
College Station police have closed down the 700 and 800 blocks of Fairview Avenue and the 400 and 500 blocks of Luther Street.

Latest News

News

Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra performs in outdoor concert

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Twin City Mission is participating with Brazos Valley Gives

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Walker County Veterans Outreach Festival is the final stop on a cross-country charity ride

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Trump parade rolls through Washington County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mia Montgomery
Around 80 vehicles gathered to participate in a Trump parade in Washington County Saturday.

Local

Brazos Valley festival celebrates international culture and heritage

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
All week the Brazos Valley Worldfest and Family Festifall celebrated international culture and heritage through various events.

News

A fall tradition has returned to A&M

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Donnie Tuggle
The Aggie Corn Maze is back!