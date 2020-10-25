Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra performs in outdoor concert

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Saturday the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra hosted its second Free Chamber Music event at The Pavilion at Lake Walk in Bryan. Maestro Marcelo Bussiki and the Brazos Valley Orchestras Woodwind Quintet performed in front of a large but socially distant crowd.

Concert goers brought their lawn chairs, blankets, picnic baskets, drinks, and pets to enjoy the ambiance of flutes, clarinets, oboes, and more.

Event organizers say the free music series is their way of providing the free gift of music to the community.

“This is an opportunity for our community to get together and listen to some good music in a safe way," said Marcelo Bussiki, Music Director for the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra. “Essentially we have not been able to make music since March. We had two concerts cancelled and this is an opportunity to be back with our audience and we’re excited about that.”

The final concert is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 7, at 5 p.m. at The Pavillion at Lake Walk, which is located at 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

To find out more information about future events by the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra click here.

