Deputies investigating shooting death at Texas Renaissance Festival campgrounds

No names are being released at this time, and investigators remained at the campground early Sunday morning.
A motive for the shooting is unclear at this time but the suspect is in custody.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TODD MISSION, Texas (KBTX) - The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting death that occurred overnight at the campgrounds of the Texas Renaissance Festival, KBTX has confirmed.

Sheriff Don Sowell confirmed to News 3′s Rusty Surette that the shooting victim passed away and the suspect is now in custody.

No names are being released at this time, and investigators remained at the campground early Sunday morning. At least one photo on social media shows deputies around a tent near a camper with crime scene tape still up.

A motive is unclear at this time.

KBTX has reached out to the organization’s marketing team for more details. On Sunday morning, the Renaissance Festival’s Facebook page was providing a live stream of festival participants getting ready to welcome visitors for the day.

When more details are provided we’ll update this story here.

