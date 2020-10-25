Advertisement

DPS: Two killed in Montgomery County plane crash

The crash happened at about 8:30 a.m. Sunday in a residential neighborhood in Woodbranch, 30 miles northeast of Houston.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WOODBRANCH, Texas (AP) - Officials say two persons were killed in the crash of a small plane in Montgomery County. The crash happened at about 8:30 a.m. Sunday in a residential neighborhood in Woodbranch, 30 miles northeast of Houston.

The Federal Aviation Administration reports the single-engine Grumman American AA-5A crashed under unknown circumstances while en route to an airport almost 30 miles east of the crash site.

In a tweet, Sgt. Erik Burse the Texas Department of Public Safety reported the plane crashed into a stand of trees away from any homes in the neighborhood, killing both aboard. Identities haven’t been released.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

