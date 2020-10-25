Advertisement

Get Ready: Another temperature plunge expected Monday afternoon

Wind chills could be as lows as the low-to-mid 30s by Tuesday morning
By Shel Winkley
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The temperature yo-yo continues. While warmer air spent the day Sunday seeping in from the southwest, a big round of winter air was blowing south through the Texas Panhandle. Next big drop in temperatures hits most of the Brazos Valley Monday afternoon to early evening.

OVERNIGHT: Overcast skies and passing rounds of drizzle and light rain are expected through the night. Morning temperatures should range between the upper 60s and low 70s at daybreak. Damp but not much moisture in the rain gauge by the time the day starts.

MONDAY MORNING: Temperatures will be slow to warm -- overcast skies and passing drizzle / mist / light showers will hold thermometers to the mid-70s by midday. A few breaks in the clouds will try to climb area thermometers to the upper 70s and low 80s by mid-afternoon. At lunchtime, the current plans is for mild air to still be in place for all...but hope you brought the coat with you to work...

Cold front timeline for the Brazos Valley, Monday, October 26th
Cold front timeline for the Brazos Valley, Monday, October 26th(KBTX)

MONDAY AFTERNOON: Current timeline for when the next round of cold air reaches you looks like this:

  • North / West Brazos Valley: 1pm - 3pm
  • Northeast to Southwest Brazos Valley (including BCS): 3pm - 6pm
  • East / South Brazos Valley: 6pm - 9pm
Temperature timeline for Bryan-College Station Monday, October 26th
Temperature timeline for Bryan-College Station Monday, October 26th(KBTX)

As a brisk north wind takes over with gusts 20-30mph, temperatures are expected to drop roughly 15° to 20° within the first hour. By 5pm, half of the Brazos Valley will be bundled up in blustery 50-something-degree air while the south and eastern half of the area are waiting in upper 70s to low 80° temperatures. By sunset, those that found the cold front first -- Milam, Robertson, Burleson, and Lee Counties -- may be shivering extra to upper 30° and low 40° wind chills.

Forecast temperatures Monday afternoon through evening.
Forecast temperatures Monday afternoon through evening.(KBTX)

Rain is possible through the afternoon, mainly as the cold front arrives. Scattered showers to a few non-severe rumbles of thunder may be the welcoming committee to this latest round of cold air (40%). Rain totals will be low: around 0.10″ by sunset Monday.

TUESDAY MORNING: This is where the forecast gets a bit tricky. There are some suggestions that slosh this cold air mass back and forth across the area over the next 72 hours. The KBTX PinPoint Forecast keeps the colder air in place for most of the Brazos Valley. By the start of Tuesday, lows are expected in the mid and upper 40s but a brisk north wind may have it feeling like the upper 30s to mid-40s. Clouds, that wind, and occasional drizzle (30%) make it hard for the mercury to move up the thermometer.

TUESDAY AFTERNOON: Upper 40s to mid-50s is the current plan for temperatures to wrap up the day. The exception falls for those further east and south where low and mid-60s may be achievable. Breezy north wind is expected to gust to 20mph from sunrise to sunset. Wind chills may only climb as high as the 40s for much of the area.

Rainfall forecast for the Brazos Valley: Monday, October 26th - Wednesday, October 28th
Rainfall forecast for the Brazos Valley: Monday, October 26th - Wednesday, October 28th(KBTX)

WEDNESDAY: A rather large area of low pressure will be swinging across Texas mid-week. Morning rain could help tick totals up to 1/2″ for parts of the Brazos Valley, with the expectation that the forecast dries out through the afternoon. Assuming that is the case, daytime highs will have a chance to rebound to the low and mid 60s before the day is done.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS AND WHAT THIS MEANS FOR HALLOWEEN CAN BE FOUND IN YOUR KBTX PINPOINT WEATHER APP

